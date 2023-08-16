The Scottsboro football team opens its season with a pair of tough rivalry matchups with Fort Payne Aug. 25 and North Jackson Sept. 1.
To tune up for those games, the Wildcats will play a challenging jamboree against a state-championship contender.
Scottsboro travels to Centre on Thursday to scrimmage Class 4A No. 2-ranked Cherokee County. Kickoff for the jamboree is set for 7 p.m.
Cherokee County went 12-3 last season, winning the Class 4A Region 6 championship on the way to finishing as the 4A state runner-up. The Warriors fell 28-7 to Andalusia in the state title game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Cherokee County returns a host of starters from its state-runner-up team, most notably Class 4A Back of the Year finalist Jacob Cornejo and Lineman of the Year finalist Tae Diamond. Cornejo collected 2,580 yards on 287 carries with 33 touchdowns for the Warriors last season. Diamond delivered 98 tackles, including 27 for loss, with 20 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes batted down.
“We’ll find out who’s ready for primetime. You never know until you step out there and play somebody else,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell. “That’s the good thing about playing good competition, it gets you ready. We play Fort Payne and North Jackson right out of the gate and then dive into region play, so you’ve got to be ready.
“Regardless of whether we come out super, we stink it up or we’re somewhere in the middle, we’ve got to realize it’s an opportunity to see where we’re at and move forward. Can’t get big-headed if you play great, can’t get discouraged if you play poorly. The biggest thing is get out there try to execute.”
Scottsboro returns 17 starters from last season’s 7-5 team that finished second in Class 5A Region 7 and reached the second round of the 5A playoffs after winning five of its last seven games.
Bell said the team’s experience level has shown in preseason practice.
“You can tell we’ve got guys that have been around for a while,” he said. “They’ve done a great job of coaching each other. When in the past a coach had to step in and correct something, they’re now able to make the corrections. That’s good to see.”
Section at Cedar Bluff — The Riley Edwards era at Section unofficially begins with a preseason jamboree at Cedar Bluff Thursday night at 6 p.m.
Edwards, who was hired as the Lions head coach in May, is anxious to see his team in action in a game setting.
“Our biggest concern (during preseason practice) is that we get the base formations and the base plays down because everything stems from that. We’ve been showing that in practice, but it’s different when you get under the lights,” Edwards said. “It’ll be good to see us execute offensively and defensively under the lights against someone else before the actual regular season begins.”
Edwards said a scrimmage with Cedar Bluff will provide the type of challenge he wanted Section to face in a preseason scrimmage.
“I wanted to check our oil,” Edwards said. “Traditionally Cedar Bluff is always good and has quality athletes. I wanted us to be tested during the jamboree.”
Cedar Bluff went 4-7 and reached the Class 1A playoffs last season.
Edwards has been pleased with how Section players have responded to the changes he and his staff have implemented during the offseason and now in preseason practice.
“Everyone has responded well. They’re getting the base stuff down, getting the terminology and verbiage down because it was all new,” Edwards said. “I feel like our base playbook is in and we’ve started expanding it.”
FRIDAY
Woodville at Talladega County Central — The Panthers unofficially kick off the Joel Poole era with a preseason jamboree against Talladega County Central Friday at 7 p.m.
“It feels like we just started (practice) and now it’s a game week,” said Poole, the former head coach at Pleasant Valley, Madison County, Albertville and DAR who was hired as Woodville’s head coach in May after two seasons as an assistant at North Jackson.
The Panthers edged Talladega County Central 8-6 in the varsity portion of the teams’ preseason jamboree at Woodville a year ago.
Poole said the Panthers still have “a lot of learning” to do with the new systems, and unpredictable weather hasn’t helped the cause.
“The weather hasn’t done us any favors,” he said, “but I’m pleased with the effort and really pleased with the turnout. We’ve got 35 (players) 7-12 with just one seventh-grader in that. But we’ve just still got a ways to go, still go a lot of learning.”
Poole said he wants to see Woodville players execute the fundamentals well during the jamboree while displaying how much of the new systems they have grasped so far.
North Sand Mountain, Sylvania at North Jackson — There plenty of underlying factors that make North Jackson’s three-team jamboree with North Sand Mountain and Sylvania seem more than just preseason scrimmages.
Though unofficial, it’s the first on-field meeting ever between NSM and North Jackson. NSM will also face a Sylvania team coached by NSM alum Tyler Vann, and North Jackson and Sylvania play a rematch for a super competitive jamboree last season in which the Rams, a 3A state semifinalist in 2022, edged North Jackson 28-26.
“Got some storylines,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby, who was an assistant coach at North Jackson from 2005-12. “I’m sure there will be some excitement with it being the first time (NSM and North Jackson played) and with us playing Coach Vann’s team. I know its going to be a good test for us. I feel like both of them (North Jackson and Sylvania) are going to have really good seasons. Be a good challenge for us. We’ve had a big emphasis on stopping the run, so it’ll be a good test because I think these two teams will be real good at running the football this season.”
The teams will scrimmage one another for two quarters each during the jamboree. The jamboree begins at 7 p.m. with North Jackson taking on Sylvania, followed by NSM vs. Sylvania before North Jackson and NSM face off to close out the jamboree.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis, Jr. “It’s a good first taste (of football) for the season. It’s an opportunity for our varsity guys to show what they can do and see what they can improve on, and it’s an opportunity for our younger guys to show what they’ve learned and can do.”
The jamboree was originally scheduled to just be North Jackson hosting Sylvania, but NSM was added to the lineup this summer during a youth softball game.
“Keith and I were both coaching a 12U softball game,” Hollis said, “and he said they were having trouble finding a (jamboree) and could they come to ours and I said ‘come on.’”
Hollis said a three-team jamboree is a first for him during his coaching career, but sees benefits to scrimmaging multiple teams on the same night.
“You’re going to see multiple looks from the other teams in a three-team deal, so I think that’s something that will help our players,” Hollis said. “It’s new to our players and coaches, but I think it’s something we’re going to like.”
Kirby said the main goal for NSM is to get prepared for next week’s season opener at Valley Head.
“Really I just want to see us compete and execute the things we’ve been working on,” he said. “This is preparation for the real deal next week, and we want to get done what we need to get done before then.”
