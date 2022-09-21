Jones Richardson

Scottsboro's Stephen Jones (left) and Hamilton Richardson ran solid times in the Southern Showcase.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Evan Hill did not post a win this week, but the Scottsboro senior cross country runner did continue his strong start to the season by running a season-best time on Saturday.

Hill, who has won three of his first five races this season, posted a time of 14:55.33 during the Southern Showcase at John Hunt Park in Huntsville Saturday morning. Hill finished fifth in the Boys 5K Championship Division Race, posting a national Top-25 team for the 2022 cross country season.

