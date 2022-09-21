Evan Hill did not post a win this week, but the Scottsboro senior cross country runner did continue his strong start to the season by running a season-best time on Saturday.
Hill, who has won three of his first five races this season, posted a time of 14:55.33 during the Southern Showcase at John Hunt Park in Huntsville Saturday morning. Hill finished fifth in the Boys 5K Championship Division Race, posting a national Top-25 team for the 2022 cross country season.
There were no team scores for Saturday’s races.
Also individually for Scottsboro, Stephen Jones (15:58.50) finished 61st while Hamilton Richardson was 136th (16:38.47) and Wilson Hill 294th (19:20.95).
In the Boys Crimson Division Race, Luke Barber finished 79th (18:59.27) for Scottsboro while Brady Strickland was 85th (19:05.52), Will Paradise 86th (19:06.20), Patton Russell 91st (19:10.77), Ryder Linville 97th (19:15.86) and Armando Camacho 98th (19:15.96), Johny Felix 132nd (19:39.53), River Green 340th (21:34.76), Frederick Koziol 392nd (22:13.17) and Josh Laney 416th (22:39.82).
On the varsity girls side, Scottsboro had runners race in two races.
Emma Bradford led Scottsboro with a 67th-place finish (19:48.81) in the Girls Championship Division Race while Ally Campbell was 138th (20:40.27), Banks Bradford 208th (21:47.11), Gracy Coley 227th (22:12.14), Smith Bradford 249th (22:57.69), Mia Martin 255th (23:29.44) and
In the Girls Crimson Division Race, Addison Joose ran to a 37th-place finish (22:56.45) while Regan Epps finished 78th (23:55.16), Shelton Linville finished 81st (23:57.72) and Alice Merck 317th (28:47.85).
Pisgah teams post solid finishes in Fairview Invitational — At Fairview, the Pisgah girls and boys cross country teams noticed pair of Top-Six Finishes during the Fairview Invitational on Saturday.
Pisgah posted a fourth-place finish in the Class 1A-4A Girls Race. The Eagles, the highest finishing Class 2A team, had a team score of 131. JB Pennington (100), Deshler (114) and Jacksonville (122) were the only teams to finish in front of Pisgah.
Kayanna Stewart led the Eagles with a 29th-place finish (23:46.79) while Nevaeh Evans was 33rd (24:25.07), Katie Edwards 36th (24:43.16), Emma Sisk 39th (24:54.86), Bree Draper 46th (25:14.84), Kenyde Givens 60th (26:31.58), Destiny Lewis 61st (26:32.41), Kimberly Miller 87th (28:11.43) and Laily Brown 92nd (29:06.18).
Pisgah finished sixth in the Class 1A-4A Boys Race with a team score of 120.
Tristan Little finished sixth (17:40.73) and Mason Overdear 11th (18:19.67) for Pisgah while Brodie Ferguson was 27th (19:23.65), Emanuel Elizondo 30th (19:37.55), Jake Smith 63rd (21:04.41), Wilson Gann 78th (21:48.60), Landyn Little 107th (23:08.50), Ethan Smith 118th (24:01.71), Tristan Cuzzort 124th (24:39.05), Tristan Hutson 135th (25:26.22) and Hunter Huxtable 165th (32:12.81).
Meanwhile, in the junior high girls 2.1-mile race, Kerby Brooks posted a 20th-place finish (15:44.45) for Pisgah while Jaci Haynes was 35th (17:23.56), Presley Myers 37th (17:31.43), Emilee Fetter 41st (17:51.91), Addyson Barnett 62nd (20:12.57) and Aniyah Okaford 67th (20:54.61).
Skyline runners race in Southern Showcase — At Huntsville, Skyline had runners compete in one of the Friday Southern Showcase races.
Jacob Cloud ran to a 19th-place finish (20:10.22) for the Vikings while Nathan Palmieri finished 60th (25:30.62) and Jack Pickett was 76th (31:33.94).
