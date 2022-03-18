A pair of Skyline anglers booked their reservations for nationals last weekend.
Landon Guest and Jordan Guest teamed up for a fourth-place finish during t the 2022 Bassmaster High School Fishing Series Open on Smith Lake last Sunday.
The duo caught five fishing weight 11 pounds. Their finish clinched them a berth in the 2022 Bassmaster High School National Tournament this summer.
It’s the second consecutive season that Jordan Guest and Landon Guest have qualified for the national tournament.
The Top-20 finishers at Sunday’s tournament qualified for nationals.
Other local finishers were Scottsboro’s Connor McLaughlin and Barclay Butler in 26th-place with four fish weighing 7.14 pounds), Scottsboro’s Grant West and Lydia West 44th with three fish weighing 6.5 pounds), Pisgah’s Brantley Barrentine and Bode Smith 48th with two fish weighing 5.10 pounds and Scottsboro’s Thomas Stewart and Jackson Reed 76th with two fish weighing 3.6 pounds.
