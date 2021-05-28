The Jackson County Basketball Coaches Association has released its 2020-21 All-Jackson County Boys Basketball Team:
Jackson County Player of the Year
Russ Marr, North Sand Mountain
The senior and Sewanee signee was the county's leading scorer for a team that averaged more than 90 points per game. He averaged 25.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals per game for the 25-win Bison, who won both county and area titles. Marr became NSM's all-time leading scorer during the 2020-21 season, finishing with 2,259 career points. He was an ASWA Class 2A second-team all-state selection and a member of the Sand Mountain Super 6.
Jackson County Coach of the Year
Cole Hicks, NSM
The NSM alum coached the Bison to a 25-6 record with the Bison winning both Jackson County Tournament and Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championships. The high-scoring Bison, who were ranked No. 2 in the final ASWA rankings, advanced to the Class 2A Northeast Regional semifinals, where they suffered a 93-85 loss at No. 1 and eventual state champion Midfield. Hicks picked up his 100th career win (seven combined seasons at NSM at North Jackson) last season.
First-Team
Weston Avans, Skyline
Jake Hendricks, Pisgah
Luke Maples, NSM
Logan Patterson, Section
Jackson Peek, Woodville
Second-Team
Derek Bearden, NSM
Jaylon Clements, Skyline
Jacob Cooper, Section
Alex Guinn, Section
Cade Reed, North Jackson
Third-Team
Zac Cornelison, Pisgah
Brady Cunningham, North Jackson
Caleb Dolberry, Woodville
Logan Evans, Skyline
Chandler Sullivan, NSM
