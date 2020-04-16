Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Colleen Cannon
A former multiple-sport star at Scottsboro High School, Cannon was a member of Scottsboro’s first girls basketball team and played for three years for SHS, including the 1977-78 season in which Scottsboro played in the first girls state basketball tournament in Huntsville. After high school she attended Auburn University and was a member of the Auburn swim team for one year and the track team for two years. During her triathlon career, she was the world champion in 1984 and the United States Triathlon Series national championship in 1988 and 1990. She also was a multi-time U.S. National Triathlon team member.
NUMBERS
80-3
From 2000-11, the North Jackson football team won 80 of 83 region games on its way to winning 10 Class 4A Region 7 championships. The Chiefs went undefeated in region play 10 times and had region game winning streaks of 29, 33 and 15 during that span.
3,820
Former Paint Rock Valley girls basketball standout Gretchen Prince is seventh on the AHSAA’s all-time scoring list. Prince played for PRV from 1988-93.
DATES
4.30.1984
The Scottsboro baseball team defeated J.O. Johnson 4-2 at Bradshaw High School in Florence to win its second straight Class 4A District 11 Tournament championship. Keith Lowrey recorded nine strikeouts during a complete-game win on the mound for coach Buddy Holt’s Wildcats. Gary Knobet had a two-run single for Scottsboro while George Gann and Tate Jones both singled and Lowrey doubled. Gann scored what proved to be the winning run by stealing home on a botched squeeze bunt attempt. Scottsboro went 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament to earn a berth in 1984 Class 4A state playoffs.
2.10.2007
The Woodville girls basketball team defeated Valley Head 61-27 to win the program’s first area tournament title in 19 years. Jessica Reeves scored 21 points, Morgan Justice netted 13 and Cassie Sims added 11 for the Panthers, who led just 22-15 at halftime before outscoring Valley Head 26-4 in the third quarter to take command.
DID YOU KNOW?
Woody Hamilton, a longtime basketball coach at Jackson County schools and a 2016 Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame inductee, was the NSM football program’s first head coach.
