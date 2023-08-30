The new Northeast Alabama Community College cross country program has been marking the days off its calendar since the team formed, working and waiting on Sept. 1, 2023.
“It’s like it’s never going to get here,” said NACC head coach Patrick Laney.
The wait, however, is down to a couple of days.
NACC will make its cross country debut at the Foothills Invitational at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Friday.
The women’s 4K race begins at 5:45 p.m. with the men’s 5K race set for a 6:20 p.m. start.
“It’s (historic) for the program,” Laney said. “We’re extremely excited about it. I’m excited for the kids. I can’t express how much I’ve enjoyed being around them. They’re all smart, caring and funny and hard working. They’ve developed a great a great culture. They all like each other and they run for each other already.”
NACC’s women’s roster features Scottsboro’s Shelton Linville and McCall Chandler, Pisgah’s Kimberly Miller, Boaz’s Arely Garcia and Fort Payne’s Raven Fairley. The men’s roster consists of North Sand Mountain’s Josue Luna, Pisgah’s Brodie Ferguson, Scottsboro’s Jackson Howes, Sylvania's Brodie Wilson, Sand Rock’s Austin Yoder, Boaz’s Eber Perez and Glencoe’s Conner Cothran.
The meet includes junior college teams all the way up to NCAA Division I teams such as Auburn, Jacksonville State, Alabama State, Samford, Troy and UAB.
The men’s race will feature eight former Scottsboro runners in NACC’s Howes, Auburn’s Benton Atkins, Cooper Atkins, Rex Green, Evan Hill and Hayden Judge, and Auburn-Montgomery’s Josh Hill and Brady Thomas. All of those former SHS runners ran for the Wildcats while Laney was a Scottsboro assistant coach on head coach Luke Robinson’s staff.
While the competition will be tough, Laney wants his NACC runners to “run their race” and enjoy the moment of not only their college cross country debuts, but the college’s as well.
“We’ve got our goals and we want to perform at a level to see our starting point and see where we can go from here,” Laney said. “One of the biggest things in cross country is not going out to fast in that first mile. We’ve got to make sure our pacing is where it needs to be. Let’s go compete and have fun.”
