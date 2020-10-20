The Pisgah volleyball team was one set away from its season ending when head coach Chrystal Heard asked the players a simple question.
“I just asked them if they were ready to be done,” Heard said.
The Eagles answered that question with a resounding comeback.
Pisgah won the final two sets of the Class 2A best-of-five North Sub-regional match with No. 9-ranked Westminster-Oak Mountain to advance to North Super Regional.
Pisgah lost the first set 25-21, then won the second set 27-25 before falling in the third set 25-23. The Eagles then won the fourth set 25-10 and the fifth set 15-12 to earn the program’s third all-time regional berth.
“(The Westminster-Oak Mountain) match should’ve been at the VBC,” Heard said, referring the original first-round regional games becoming sub-regional matches at on-campus sites due to COVID-19 precautions. “We’ve never won that first game (at regionals), so winning Friday was big for our program. This is one step farther than we have ever made it, so it’s growth. Growth in any program is what you want as a coach.”
Molly Heard recorded 24 kills and 12 blocks for Pisgah in the victory while Ashley Shrader had seven kills, two aces and two blocks and Amber Shrader had three kills and one ace. Hannah Duncan totaled eight aces while Bella Bobo and Karlee Holcomb had two blocks each.
Pisgah (18-13) plays fourth-ranked Spring Garden Wednesday in the Class 2A Super Regional quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. in Huntsville at the Von Braun Center’s South Hall. The winner of the match earns a trip to next week’s AHSAA State Volleyball Tournament in Birmingham.
“Spring Garden is a good program,” Chrystal Heard said. “They are new to 2A just like us. I know they will be well coached. They are athletic girls that know how to win. They are the 1A defending state basketball champs. We will have to fight and make them earn every point. We can’t make little mistakes and expect to come out on top.”
Class 6A — The Scottsboro volleyball team had its season come to a close with a Class 6A North Sub-regional loss to No. 5-ranked Mountain Brook. The Spartans swept the best-of-five match 25-3, 25-8, 25-4.
The sub-regional appearance was the first time since 2007 that Scottsboro advanced past the area tournament.
