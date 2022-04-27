The Scottsboro baseball team went toe-to-toe for 14 innings against No. 7-ranked Mountain Brook in the first round of the Class 6A Playoffs.
But it was two-half innings that unfortunately didn’t do in Scottsboro’s favor that made the difference in the series’ outcome.
A three-run fourth inning in Game 1 and a two-run sixth in Game 2 that broke a 2-all tie lifted visiting Mountain Brook to a 3-0 and 4-2 sweep of the Wildcats during a best-of-three series at SHS on Friday.
Mountain Brook (24-8) advanced to play top-ranked Hartselle in Round 2. Meanwhile, a Scottsboro finished its season at 16-13.
“That was playoff baseball to a tee,” said Scottsboro head coach Jess Smith. “Can’t say enough about how proud I am of our team. They competed both games, we’re inches away multiple times in both games from getting that big hit. Our (batted baseballs) found gloves, and theirs fell. I think that was the difference in the series. As bad as you hate it, that’s just baseball.”
Pitching ruled the series, and Scottsboro got two strong outings from junior Colton Atkinson in Game 1 and senior and Shorter signee Collin Perkins in Game 2.
“Colton was electric. Two errors in that inning and one hit and it gets away from us,” Smith said. “Collin pitched outstanding, competed hit tail off. It stinks, because when you have two outings like that on the mound, your guys deserve to win. Tip of the cap to Mountain Brook for finding a way (to win).”
Game 1 was scoreless through three innings, but Mountain Brook used a double, a single and two errors to push across three runs. Scottsboro managed just four hits in the opener, a double from Landon Grider and singles from Atkinson, Connor McLaughlin and Waylon Farr. Atkins pitched a complete game for the Wildcats, allowing no earned runs and giving up four hits and a walk while recording six strikeouts.
Mountain Brook, the home team in Game 2, took a 2-0 lead after scoring one run each on a wild pitch and a passed ball. Scottsboro cut the Spartans’ lead to 2-1 in the top of the third after Will Jones led off the inning with a single, stole second base, went to third on Gavin McCrary’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Perkins’ RBI single.
Scottsboro then tied the game in the fourth when led off the inning with a single and went to third on Ty Blankenship’s double before scoring on Caleb Lynch’s RBI sacrifice fly. But Mountain Brook, which had just two hits through five innings, starting getting a few to drop in the sixth to take a 4-2 lead. Scottsboro went down in order in the seventh to end the game.
Blankenship finished 2-for-3 while Perkins, McLaughlin, Grider and Jones all singled.
Smith praised Scottsboro fans for supporting the Wildcats and for a great atmosphere for the series.
“This was awesome. Wildcat Nation showed up and rallied around us,” Smith said. “This is an expectation now. Win and host, that’s the expectation every year. We don’t want people to want to come here and play under this crowd. This is a what we want to start.”
It was tough end to a strong season for a senior-laden Scottsboro team that won 10 of its last 14 games entering the postseason and won the program’s first ever area championship at the Class 6A level.
“This group is special. They’ve set the standard for what it is to play at Scottsboro,” Smith said. “When you talk about what we want Scottsboro baseball to be, those 12 seniors brought it every day. They set the bar. I couldn’t be more proud of them. I love them with all my heart. I learned more from them probably than they learned from me. I’m heartbroken to see them go, but they’re going to be great men and do great things.”
