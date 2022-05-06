The Pisgah softball team lit up the scoreboard on the way to claiming another area tournament championship.
The top-seeded and Class 2A No. 2-ranked Eagles scored 45 runs in three games on the way to repeating as the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament champion.
Tournament host Pisgah (25-14) defeated Ider 12-4 in Wednesday night’s area championship game after posting wins over Section 22-2 and Ider 11-1 in earlier tournament play on Tuesday.
Pisgah (25-14) advanced to play in the East Central Regional May 12-13 at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. The Eagles play Area 11 runner-up Cleveland in the opening round at 10:45 a.m. on May 12. The top-two teams at the regionals advance to play in the Class 2A state tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford May 21-22.
Pisgah took command of the area finals against Ider by scoring nine runs in the top of the second inning. Laney Liles’ RBI walk and Julianne Davis’ RBI single gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead before Lila Kate Wheeler smacked a three-run triple, Briley Worley hit a two-run double and Karlee Holcomb launched a two-run home run.
Madeline Flammia added an RBI double in the third inning and Mara Anderson’s RBI single put the Eagles up 11-0 in the fourth. Ider avoided the mercy rule by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Fallon Starkey’s solo homer gave the Eagles a 12-2 lead in the top of the seventh.
Seasons end for NSM, Section — At Pisgah, North Sand Mountain and Section saw their 2022 seasons come to a close in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament.
Third-seeded NSM came within one win of qualify for the East Central Regional, falling to Ider 8-6 in the elimination bracket final. The Bison trailed 8-2 entering the bottom of the seventh before nearly rallying. Shelby Preston’s RBI single pulled the Bison with 8-3 before Caybree Dobbins cleared the bases with a three-run triple. But Dobbins was stranded at third as Ider got a strikeout and ground out to end the game and clinch a spot in the East Central Regional.
Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Section lost its two area tournament games on Tuesday, falling to Pisgah 22-2 in the opening round before suffering a 14-8 elimination bracket loss to NSM.
