The Scottsboro fishing program’s two six-man teams posted a pair of Top-10 finishes in the 2021 Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School State Fishing Tournament’s senior division over the weekend.
The tournament was fished Friday and Saturday on Weiss Lake at the Leesburg Landing in Cherokee County.
Scottsboro, which won the six-man state title last season, got a fifth-place finish from the six-man team of Connor McLaughlin-Barclay Butler, Grant West-Cameron Thompson and Kolby Clark-Landon Grider (20 fish weighing 41.03 pounds) and a 10th-place finish from the six-man team of Palmer Norris-Lucas Jones, Buckner Anderson-Greyson Widgeon and Holland Griggs-Reed Potter (19 fish for 37.88 pounds).
While the finishes were strong, Scottsboro did not qualify for the B.A.S.S. Nation High School National Tournament coming up later this summer. The BassCats will have another chance to qualify at the Southern Open high school tournament on Lay Lake later this month.
“We didn’t have the finish that we wanted which was to qualify for nationals but still feel like we had a solid week,” said Scottsboro coach Cully Nelson. “(Weiss Lake) fished extremely tough with little to no current and the fish in a little of an in between transition.
“I don’t know if any of our guys would have changed what they did. I think most were glad to get the bites they got. Just didn’t find the right size.”
Five of Scottsboro’s angler duos improved their position on the second day of the tournament.
McLaughlin and Butler had Scottsboro’s top finish in the angler duo standings, placing 23rd with nine fish weighing 19.12 pounds. They rose up the leaderboard on Day 2 after entering the round in 48th place.
West and Thompson (10 fish weighting 18.96 pounds) moved up seven spots from their Day 1 standing to post a 25th-place finish while Norris and Jones went from 113th after Day 1 to finish 34th (eight fish for 16.54 pounds), Anderson and Widgeon went from 82nd on Day 1 to finish 65th (seven fish for 12.56 pounds) and Griggs and Potter went from tied for 190th to finish 97th (four fish weighing 8.78 pounds). Clark and Grider finished 181st (one fish weighing 2.95 pounds.
Norris had Scottsboro’s biggest fish, a 3.80-pounder that was 29th in the big fish standings.
Meanwhile, Skyline’s Landon Guest and Jordan Guest finished 153rd with three fish with 4.59 pounds.
Brewer’s Cody Brooks and Fisher Anaya were the individual state champions with 10 fish for 27.95 pounds. Oak Mountain’s Smith McGregor was second with 10 fish for 25.91 pounds while DAR’s Cole Edwards and Seth Stubblefield were third with 10 fish for 24.64 pounds.
Juniors Division — At Coosa Landing in Gadsden, Skyline and Scottsboro anglers fished the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School Juniors Division Tournament on Thursday on Lake Neeley Henry on Thursday.
Skyline’s Eli Sanders and Kristian King were the top local finishers, placing 24th with four fish weighing 6.20 pounds.
Skyline’s Jack Pickett and Dallas Fuhrman were 25th with four fishing weighing 6.02 pounds, while Landon Rosseau and Brody Berninger were 45th with two fishing weighing 3.27 pounds and Jacob Baugh and Scott York were 54th with four fish weighing 2.53 pounds.
For Scottsboro, Parker Dodson and Preston Dodson finished 44th with two fish with 3.30 pounds and Trip Nelson and Will Harrington were 57th with two fish for 2.33 pounds,
Brewer’s Murphy Childers and Ryder Cole were the junior division champion with four fish for 13.80 pounds.
