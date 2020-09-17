Scottsboro head football coach Don Jacobs went down Springville’s roster and saw enough 6-foot-3-plus players to make a basketball coach jealous.
The weights of those players were impressive too, enough to make any offensive line or defensive line coach jealous as well.
“The biggest thing is they’re big,” Jacobs said. “Where they get all these guys?”
Scottsboro (1-2, 1-1) will look to counter Springville’s size when they take on the Tigers in a Class 6A Region 7 matchup Friday night at Springville High School in St. Clair County.
It’s the first ever meeting between the teams. It’s also Springville’s home opener. Tickets won’t be sold at the gate and can only be purchased at the link https://gofan.co/app/events/94335?schoolld=AL2233 online.
Springville (1-2, 0-1), which like Scottsboro moved up from Class 5A, is averaging 27.3 points per game while allowing 36. The Tigers opened the season with a 27-14 win over rival St. Clair County before suffering a 56-41 loss at Class 4A Cherokee County and a 38-14 region loss at Fort Payne last week.
Senior quarterback Pearson Baldwin (6-foot, 200 pounds) leads a spread offense that leans more pass heavy than run-oriented.
“The quarterback is a good player,” Jacobs said. “He makes a lot of short, quick throws and he’s got some big receivers and tight ends to throw to. He can move around too.”
Jacobs said the Wildcats’ defense, which allowed just three points in last week’s win over Arab, must continue to play well. Meanwhile, the Scottsboro offense that’s produced just three touchdowns in three games must “execute batter,” he said.
“From a coaching perspective, we had opportunities last week, probably left 14 or 21 points off the board,” Jacobs said. “We’ve got to make adjustments to what (Springville does) and execute. Whether you know what’s coming or not, it comes done to execution.”
To improve their standing in region’s playoff race, Jacobs said the Wildcats don’t need superhuman performances but instead “need all 11 of them out there doing their job. That’s what makes football one of the greatest games in America. It takes all 11 of them. We’ve got to go have good effort and fight for four quarters.”
