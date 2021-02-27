The North Jackson softball team did a little yard work to score its first win of the season.
The Chiefs hit five home runs and got six strong innings of relief in the pitching circle to rally from a seven-run deficit and defeat rival Scottsboro 15-7 Thursday night at Stevenson Park.
“I’m so proud of them that they didn’t quit,” North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson said of his players. “They could’ve easily folded up, felt sorry for themselves and laid down the rest of the game, but (instead) they showed a lot of fight. Team effort. Big team effort. Scottsboro is well-coached, a good team that’s going to win a lot of ball games. I knew it was going to be a battle. We needed this win.”
North Jackson (1-2) hit two solo home runs, a two-run homer and two three-run homers.
“We started a strength and conditioning program with coach (Jamaal) Bess, whose on our coaching staff,” Thompson said. “We go three days a week now to the weight room and the girls have really worked hard. I feel like that has really contributed to our (ability to hit) the long ball. Our bats came alive tonight.”
It was the third straight win in the series for North Jackson and their fourth in the last five meetings.
Scottsboro (2-3), which leads the overall series 52-19, sent 11 batters to the plate during a six-run first inning highlighted by two-run doubles by Kambrie Doss and Anna Stuart Dawson and an RBI double by Audrey Holland. The Wildcats then went in front 7-0 in the top of the second when Olivia Tubbs walked and later scored on a North Jackson error.
But the Wildcats got nothing after the second inning, as North Jackson senior Hadley Burnette came on in relief in the pitching circle and held the Wildcats to just two hits and four walks over the last four innings. The Cleveland State signee recorded three strikeouts.
“Brought the senior in, Hadley Burnette, and she did a wonderful job pitching,” Thompson said. “Really proud of her. The girls rallied behind her.”
North Jackson started its comeback in the bottom of the second inning, with one-out singles by Ja’Khia Hutchins and Avery Wynne resulting in Hutchins scoring on a Scottsboro error and Wynne’s courtesy runner, Ashlyn Blizard, scoring on Huntingdon signee Makenna Jones’ RBI single.
A solo home run by Chloe Chisenall and a three-run shot by Arielle Haynes pulled the Chiefs within 7-6 after three innings, and Chisenall’s second solo homer tied the game at 7-all in the fourth.
North Jackson then took the lead with a seven-run fifth inning. Charley Smith’s two-run home run started the big inning for the Chiefs, who then got RBI singles from Bailey Abernathy and Hutchins before Wynne blasted a three-run homer to right-center field for a 14-7 North Jackson advantage.
The Chiefs capped the scoring in the bottom of the sixth when Chisenall tripled and scored on a Scottsboro error.
North Jackson totaled 17 hits, with Chisenall, a Snead State signee, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Abernathy, Peyton Hill, Haynes, Hutchins and Jones had two hits each.
Lexie Bennett went 3-for-4 for Scottsboro (2-3) while Carlie Lynch was 2-for-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.