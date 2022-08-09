According to media reports, a former North Sand Mountain football standout who was a current high school head football coach in the state of Florida was killed in a boating accident in Panama City, Florida on Saturday.
WMBB 13 News in Panama City Beach reported officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission confirmed that Trey Pike, a 2005 NSM alum who was the head football coach and athletic director at Vernon (Florida) High School, died in the accident. According to the United States Coast Guard, Pike was the only person involved in the accident. Officials with the Coast Guard said an off-duty Panama City Fire boat was in the water when they found Pike’s 21-foot center console boat still running. The boat had run into a cement power line tower in North Bay.
