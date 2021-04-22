Pisgah head softball coach Billy Duncan is impressed by the number because of what it represents and not who it represents.
Duncan recorded his 950th career coaching win during Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah’s 13-2 victory over Richland (Tennessee) at the Battle of the States in Fayetteville, Tennessee on Saturday.
After defeating Giles County (Tennessee) on Saturday and falling to Class 6A No. 5 Buckhorn on Monday, Duncan’s career record was 951-273-3 entering Tuesday’s night game with 4A No. 6 North Jackson.
“To have 950 wins, now 951, and to do it against the teams we’ve played, that’s impressive,” said Duncan, who is in his 23rd season as Pisgah’s head coach.
“Our teams have always played up from our classification and the girls always stepped up. We’ve probably got 500 to 600 junior varsity wins, so you’re looking at around 1,500 plus wins for the program since then. I’m really proud of the program.”
Duncan became the head softball coach at Pisgah in 1999, the year the program made the switch from the slow-pitch to fast-pitch version of the sport. The program has won 10 state championships and posted five state runner-up finishes since that inaugural season.
The Pisgah fast-pitch softball program has missed the state tournament just twice — excluding the 2020 season when there was not a state tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic — in its 23-year existence.
Had the COVID-19 pandemic not led to the cancellation of the 2020 season, Duncan would likely have eclipsed the 1,000 career win mark this season. Only two active head coaches, Baker’s Tony Scarborough and Sparkman’s Dale Palmer, have more career wins than Duncan.
The number Duncan is focused on is not 1,000, he said, instead saying the number he is wants to reach is 11.
“I just want us to get that 111th state championship right now,” he said. “That’s where our focus is on right now.”
