The Scottsboro varsity cross country runners and teams turned in solid finishes in their final tune-up before the start of the postseason.
Scottsboro runners swept the individual titles while the SHS girls and boys both posted team runner-up finishes in their respective divisions during the annual Last Chance Invitational at Scottsboro’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Thursday.
Varsity Boys — Evan Hill set new school and course records during his final regular season race for Scottsboro, winning the varsity boys race in a 2022 Top-25 national time of 14:52.02.
It’s the second time Hill, an Auburn commit, has broken the 15-minute mark this season. He’s the only Wildcat in program history to accomplish that feat, having also done so earlier during the Southern Showcase in Huntsville when he ran a 14:55.33.
Hill was one of 12 Scottsboro runners to record personal records (PR) during Thursday’s meet — Scottsboro’s Top-11 finishers accomplished the feat.
Stephen Jones noticed a Top-5 finish by placing fifth with a time of 15:28.45 while Hamilton Richardson was 13th (16:18.22), Josh Hill 19th (16:27.97), Cameron Estes 32nd (17:00.54), Brady Strickland 38th (17:05.22), Wilson Hill 55th (17:41.39), Ryder Linville 61st (17:57.73), Patton Russell 65th (18:00.03), Will Paradise 67th (18:02.06), Luke Barber 73rd (18:11.50), Johny Felix 84th (18:27.67), Armando Camacho 85th (18:34.57), Hogan Richardson 95th (18:50.70), Josh Laney 178th (21:13.44), Austin Roberts 184th (21:36.00), Braxten McCallister 202nd (22:40.85), Eli Strickland 252nd (25:28.38), Ethan Martin 254th (25:37.82) and Trace Knowles 256th (25:38.67).
Scottsboro finished with a team score of 68 points, second only to Huntsville’s winning low score of 36.
Varsity Girls — Ally Campbell and Emma Bradford took the top-two spots in the Last Chance Invitational’s varsity girls 5K race.
Campbell crossed the finish line in a winning time of 19:10.60 while Bradford was close behind with a time of 19:13.71.
Mia Martin finished 14th for the Wildcats with a PR time of 20:13.10 while Smith Bradford followed in 31st-place (21:05.83) and Gracy Coley was 39th (21:24.44), Addison Joose 44th (21:42.77), Shelton Linville 59th (22:17.86), Makenna Howes 75th (23:18.33), Cadence Laughlin 78th (23:21.92), Toulla Bucklin 110th (25:13.50), Ava Selby 113th (25:21.39) and Sayde Webb 156th (27:48.05). Joose, Bucklin and Selby all posted a PR-time.
Scottsboro finished with a team score of 82 points, 22 points back of first-place Fort Payne.
Junior Varsity — Scottsboro finished fourth in the team standings of the North Alabama Junior Varsity Gold Circuit Championship’s Two-Mile Boys Race.
Keyton Allen finished 19th (12:36.89) for Scottsboro while Sawyer McWilliams was 24th (12:49.29), Ismael Felix 31st (13:00.91), Andrew Barber 41st (13:17.95), Sam Thomas Roney 46th (13:22.01), Carter Hodges 51st (13:25.59), Brady Turner 58th (13:46.54), Holt McGowan 59th (13:48.37) and Craft Sanders 64th (13:55.89).
Meanwhile, Lauren Tubbs posted a 16th-place finish (14:41.05) in the girls two-mile race.
Section — Section posted a 12th-place team finish in the Last Chance Invitational’s Varsity Girls 5K Race.
Eighth-grader Taylor Bell had the top finish for the Section girls, placing 84th with a time of 23:42.23. Kaelyn Browning finished 104th (24:50.77) for the Lions while JoAnna Newsom was 121st (25:43.12), Charlee Key was 139th (26:42.48), Litzy Martinez was 141st (26:46.79) and Ellie Reed was 178th (30:41.45).
For the Section boys, Leo Chaparro finished 146th (20:16.13) while Giovanny Vega was 192nd (22:18.30), Cogan McCutchen 214th (23:00.03) and Piercen Saint 258th (25:47.92).
NSM — Paisley Pritchett finished 130th (26:11.75) in the Last Chance Invitational’s Varsity Girls 5K Race while Branson Bearden was 278th (37:27.90) in the Last Chance Invitational’s Varsity Boys 5K Race.
Skyline — The Vikings had runners in three races on Thursday.
Katie Roach finished 119th (25:38.27) and Trinity Skipper was 151st (27:07.14) in the Last Chance Invitational’s Varsity Girls 5K Race.
Meanwhile, Jacob Cloud finished 21st (12:44.43), Nathan Palmieri was 79th (14:35.56) and Jack Pickett was 89th (17:41.81) in the North Alabama Junior Varsity Gold Circuit Championship’s Two-Mile Boys Race. Callyn Pace finished 52nd (18:16.51) and Kaylee Bullock was 54th (22:13.29) in the North Alabama Junior Varsity Gold Circuit Championship’s Two-Mile Girls Race.
Woodville — Trent Hillis finished 180th (21:18.20) for the Panthers while Riley White was 272nd (29:23.36) in the Last Chance Invitational’s Varsity Boys 5K Race.
