Scottsboro's Ally Campbell passes Fort Payne's Anahi Barboza on her way to winning the Last Chance Invitational Varsity Girls 5K race. Scottsboro's Emma Bradford (back right) made up the ground to pass Barboza for second place.

The Scottsboro varsity cross country runners and teams turned in solid finishes in their final tune-up before the start of the postseason. 

Scottsboro runners swept the individual titles while the SHS girls and boys both posted team runner-up finishes in their respective divisions during the annual Last Chance Invitational at Scottsboro’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Thursday.

