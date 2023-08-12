Pisgah’s strong 2022 season and its 16 returning starters have expectations high for the Eagles for the 2023 campaign.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association’s prep committee has high expectations for Pisgah as well.
The Eagles, who went 11-3 and advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals last season, are ranked No. 3 in the ASWA Preseason Rankings’ Class 2A Poll.
It’s the second consecutive season Pisgah was ranked in the preseason rankings. The Eagles were No. 9 in last year’s preseason poll. It is Pisgah’s highest preseason ranking since also being ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A poll prior to the start of the 2003 season.
“We told our kids that (the preseason ranking) is a testament to the work they put in last season,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “It’s nice for the sports writers to think highly of you and the work you’ve put in. Now we’ve got to back it up.”
Defending Class 2A state champion Fyffe, which handed Pisgah two of its three losses last season, including in the state semifinals, is ranked No. 1 ahead of B.B. Comer, which the Red Devils defeated 40-28 in last year’s state championship game.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro’s late-season charge last season garnered it attention in the Class 5A preseason poll. The Wildcats finished with nine voting points, and would be ranked No. 13 had the poll advanced that far our.
Scottsboro finished second in Class 5A Region 7 last season. The Wildcats won five of their last seven games, including a 17-14 win over then No. 3-ranked Guntersville and a 45-14 triumph over Brewer in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs
Here are the complete preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 11-3; 261
2. Auburn (1); 12-2; 178
3. Hoover; 11-2; 172
4. Central-Phenix City; 10-3; 170
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-4; 132
6. Vestavia Hills; 7-5; 92
7. Enterprise; 8-4; 88
8. Dothan; 8-4; 68
9. Mary Montgomery; 6-5; 43
10. Prattville; 6-4; 11
Others receiving votes: Foley (7-4) 8, Opelika (5-5) 7, Spain Park (3-7) 7, Julian (NA) 3, Oak Mountain (3-7) 3, Austin (7-4) 2, Florence (8-3) 2, James Clemens (4-6) 2, JAG (NA) 2, Sparkman (5-5) 2, Fairhope (8-3) 1.
NOTE: Julian and JAG are first-year schools after Lee-Montgomery and Jeff Davis were renamed.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (21); 14-1; 261
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 8-2; 175
3. Hartselle; 12-1; 154
4. Mountain Brook; 12-3; 153
5. Theodore; 13-1; 134
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-1; 94
7. Parker; 7-5; 78
8. Muscle Shoals; 11-2; 61
9. Spanish Fort; 7-4; 32
10. Pelham; 6-6; 28
Others receiving votes: Homewood (10-3) 19, Gardendale (9-4) 13, Benjamin Russell (8-3) 10, Pike Road (7-5) 10, Gadsden City (7-5) 6, Hueytown (8-4) 6, Fort Payne (8-3) 5, Oxford (5-6) 5, Carver-Montgomery (8-2) 4, Pinson Valley (6-4) 2, St. Paul's (7-6) 2, Helena (6-4) 1, McGill-Toolen (5-5) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Ramsay (18); 13-2; 237
2. Charles Henderson (2); 12-2; 198
3. UMS-Wright (1); 12-1; 165
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 11-2; 157
5. Faith-Mobile; 11-3; 120
6. Leeds; 11-1; 85
7. Moody; 10-2; 72
8. Beauregard; 10-2; 71
9. Gulf Shores; 11-2; 49
10. Demopolis; 10-2; 30
Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (9-3) 27, Guntersville (9-3) 21, Scottsboro (7-5) 9, Arab (11-2) 8, Fairview (7-4) 2, Alexandria (5-5) 1, Selma (7-4) 1, Southside-Gadsden (5-6) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Andalusia (19); 14-1; 254
2. Cherokee Co. (1); 12-3; 180
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 13-1; 169
4. Jackson (1); 8-3; 121
5. Oneonta; 11-2; 91
6. Jacksonville; 8-4; 87
7. Anniston; 11-1; 65
8. Westminster-Huntsville; 6-5; 64
9. Handley; 11-2; 57
10. T.R. Miller; 10-2; 36
Others receiving votes: Etowah (8-4) 31, Deshler (12-1) 29, Dora (8-4) 24, Randolph (10-3) 16, Montgomery Academy (1 first-place) (5-6) 13, West Morgan (10-2) 10, Priceville (11-1) 4, Northside (8-3) 2, American Christian (9-3) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. St. James (20); 13-2; 256
2. Piedmont (1); 12-3; 159
3. Gordo (1); 11-2; 153
4. Mars Hill Bible; 10-2; 142
5. Mobile Christian; 6-8; 113
6. Madison Academy; 9-3; 81
7. Houston Academy; 10-1; 77
8. Sylvania; 10-4; 73
9. Pike Co.; 8-4; 65
10. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 4-6; 42
Others receiving votes: Geraldine (9-4) 24, Excel (9-2) 18, Opp (8-3) 14, Trinity (9-3) 11, Straughn (7-4) 9, Thomasville (9-4) 7, Flomaton (3-7) 3, Southside-Selma (6-5) 2, W.S. Neal (7-5) 2, Westbrook Christian (5-5) 2, Alabama Christian (8-4) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 15-0; 264
2. B.B. Comer; 12-3; 173
3. Pisgah; 11-3; 166
4. Highland Home; 12-2; 157
5. Tuscaloosa Academy; 10-3; 110
6. Ariton; 10-2; 106
7. Reeltown; 10-2; 101
8. Vincent; 10-2; 58
9. Goshen; 6-4; 33
10. Aliceville; 11-2; 25
Others receiving votes: Collinsville (8-3) 21, G.W. Long (8-4) 18, Lanett (5-6) 15, Lexington (9-3) 4, Clarke Co. (7-6) 3.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (14); 13-1; 233
2. Elba (4); 11-1; 175
3. Pickens Co. (1); 11-4; 167
4. Brantley (1); 10-3; 140
5. Meek (1); 11-1; 129
6. Sweet Water (1); 8-3; 95
7. Spring Garden; 10-2; 67
8. Lynn; 11-2; 66
9. Coosa Christian; 9-5; 63
10. Millry; 12-2; 56
Others receiving votes: Addison (9-3) 21, Maplesville (8-4) 11, Florala (7-4) 9, Georgiana (7-4) 7, Linden (9-2) 7, Valley Head (10-2) 3, Autaugaville (6-5) 2, Keith (5-6) 1, Loachapoka (9-2) 1, Southern Choctaw (3-7) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (10); 8-4; 213
2. Patrician (10); 13-0; 209
3. Lee-Scott; 12-0; 171
4. Lowndes Academy (2); 11-2; 150
5. Chambers Academy; 8-4; 138
6. Clarke Prep; 9-4; 109
7. Jackson Academy; 12-1; 85
8. Autauga Academy; 3-7; 40
9. Southern Academy; 5-6; 28
10. Banks Academy; 6-5; 25
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (8-4) 21, Fort Dale Academy (4-6) 10, Lakeside (3-8) 7, Valiant Cross (4-7) 7, Wilcox Academy (4-7) 7, Bessemer Academy (2-8) 6, Sparta (0-10) 6, South Choctaw Academy (4-7) 5, Edgewood (6-6) 4, Macon-East (7-4) 4, Abbeville Christian (4-7) 3, Coosa Valley (2-8) 3, Snook (1-10) 2, Morgan Academy (7-5) 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.