North Jackson went back-and-forth with the Class 4A Region 8 favorite Friday night, but in the end, Westminster Christian quarterback Brandon Musch proved why he is garnering attention from college coaches.
Musch accounted for all eight Westminster Christian touchdowns as the Wildcats defeated North Jackson 56-35 at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
It was the Class 4A Region 8 opener for both teams.
Musch was 22-of-26 passing for 282 yards four touchdowns while also rushing for 155 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries.
North Jackson had some big offensive performances as well, getting a 151 rushing yards and touchdown on 21 carries from Diego Holt and 80 yards and touchdown from Gary Little. Quarterback Nick Jernagin was 5-of-12 passing for 163 yards and touchdown while also adding 2rushing yards and a touchdown, and Nick Price, Jr. caught two passes for 72 yards and score for the Chiefs while Tyler Brown had two catches for 59 yards.
Westminster Christian (1-1, 1-0) took a 14-0 led midway through the first quarter, but the Chiefs responded with Holt’s 57-yard touchdown run. After the Wildcats pushed their advantage to 28-6 in the second quarter, Jonathan Linderman scored on a 6-yard touchdown run and Jernagin punched in the two-point conversion to pull North Jackson (0-2, 0-1) within 28-14 at halftime.
Jernagin’s 6-yard touchdown run and his PAT cut the Westminster Christian lead to 35-21 with 7:14 left in the third quarter, and he threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Price, Jr. late in the period to trim the Westminster Christian advantage to 41-28 entering the fourth quarter. But the Wildcats stretched their lead to 56-28 midway through the fourth quarter before Little’s 28-yard touchdown run and Jernagin’s PAT capped the scoring with 17 seconds remaining.
The Chiefs are back home next week with another region matchup against Randolph.
