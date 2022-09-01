Off to an 0-2 start, things don’t get any easier for the North Sand Mountain football team this week.
The Bison open Class 2A Region 7 on the road against No. 1-ranked Fyffe.
“This week is more about us really, us getting better, us learning to play the game the correct way,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby, adding that despite losses to Valley Head and Dade County (Georgia) “we’ve got to keep working and stay bought in because we’ve still got a lot of play for. We’re still 0-0 in the region.”
NSM and Fyffe meet at Fyffe High School’s Paul Benefield Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. in the region opener for both teams.
It’s the 26th all-time meeting between the schools in a series the Red Devils lead 25-3. Fyffe has won 15 straight game in the series since NSM won back-to-back matchups with the Red Devils during the 1997 and 1998 seasons.
Coach Paul Benefield’s Red Devils, who have won five state titles since 2014, four in Class 2A and one in 3A.
Fyffe (1-0) enters the matchup following a 34-6 season-opening win over Class 3A Geraldine in which it out-gained the Bulldogs 362-47.
Sophomore Logan Anderson ran for 186 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries in last week’s Fyffe victory. Sophomore quarterback Blake Dobbins also ran for a score in Fyffe’s power-run offensive attack.
“Very solid football team with very few, if any, weaknesses,” Kirby said of Fyffe. “We’ve been familiar with them for the last few years. You know what you’re going to get from them. It’s just a matter of trying to stop it.”
NSM (0-2) is coming off a 50-13 loss to state-line rival Dade County. Kirby wasn’t happy with how the Bison “competed” against in the contest.
“Dade’s got a real good football team, but they’re not 50 points better than us,” Kirby said. “We didn’t play the way we’re capable of, didn’t compete the way we’re capable of. We’ve got to find it and just get better.”
