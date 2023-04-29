John Stewart has had a quite the freshman season on the wrestling mat.

Fresh off of winning his first career state championship, the Scottsboro wrestler recorded a third-place finish and earned All-American honors with a third-place finish in the Freshman 120-pound weight class during the recent National High School Coaches Association’s Wrestling National Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

