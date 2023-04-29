John Stewart has had a quite the freshman season on the wrestling mat.
Fresh off of winning his first career state championship, the Scottsboro wrestler recorded a third-place finish and earned All-American honors with a third-place finish in the Freshman 120-pound weight class during the recent National High School Coaches Association’s Wrestling National Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Stewart went 6-1 in the tournament, winning his first two matches via decision before rebounding from his lone loss to win four straight matches via pin. Stewart defeated wrestlers from Minnesota, Florida, Delaware, Illinois, Ohio and Georgia.
Stewart won his first AHSAA state championship back in February, capping off a 40-1 season for Scottsboro with a victory in the Class 5A 126-pound weight class championship.
Another state champion Scottsboro wrestler, 2023 Class 5A 113-pound champion Stone Staton, finished 2-2 in the Freshman 113-pound weight class. He defeated wrestlers from Virginia and New York.
