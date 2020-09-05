The Woodville football team once again won an offensive shootout over region foe Coosa Christian.
A year after posting a 71-56 win over the Conquerors — the game is tied for eighth in AHSAA history for most combined points — the Panthers returned to Gadsden and posted a 46-38 win in the Class 1A Region 7 opener for both teams. Woodville (1-2, 1-0) also gave new Tyler Vann his first win as the program’s head coach.
“I was proud of our guys for fighting,” Vann said. “We had a lot of negative things happen throughout the game and our guys continued to fight and I think you can contribute that to weight room. This win means a lot to me and our team.”
The Panthers ran up 457 total yards, with senior quarterback Jackson Peek accounting for 363 of them. Peek rushed for 213 yards and passed for another 150 while accounting for four touchdowns. He also had five tackles and an interception on defense. Josh Thompson ran for 86 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers while Cam Talley had an rushing touchdown. Easton Parker had 71 receiving yards and a touchdowns on offense while also recording eight tackles on defense.
Woodville led Coosa Christian (1-2, 0-1) 8-0 after one quarter and 16-8 at halftime before carrying a 32-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Woodville stays in region play next week when it travels to take on Valley Head.
