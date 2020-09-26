Collinsville defeated Section 28-0 in a game of no record at Chad Hawkins Stadium in Collinsville on Friday night.
It was the second meeting between the teams this season. Collinsville defeated Section 7-0 back in the season opener on Aug. 21 at SHS.
The rematch, which did not county on either team’s record. The game came about after both teams recently received COVID-19 related forfeits.
Collinsville dominated defensively, allowing Section just 62 yards of total offense (12 yards rushing).
Cameron Summerford led the Lions with six carries for 14 yards.
Section’s biggest play from scrimmage was a 30-yard pass from Jace Holcomb to Dominik Blair.
Malachi Orr scored on a 32-yard run with 11:51 left in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead, before adding an 8-yard scoring run with 1:23 remaining in the half. Dalton Hughes passed to Jacob Jones for a 2-point conversion following Orr’s second touchdown run.
Collinsville’s Luke Henderson had a 65-yard touchdown run in the third and Deon Winsley Jr. added a 22-yard scoring run in the fourth.
Section (3-2) steps back into Class 2A Region 7 play next week when it hosts undefeated Falkville (5-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.