Youth Baseball
Sprowl Camp begins Monday
The annual Bobby Sprowl Summer Baseball Camp runs Monday- Thursday at Veterans Park in Scottsboro.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day and the cost is $125 per player. Players can register Monday prior to the start of the camp.
Contact Sprowl at 205-886-6240 for more information.
Fishing
Big Bass Splash is June 9-11 at Goose Pond Colony
The annual Sealy Outdoors McDonald’s Big Bass Splash Fishing Tournament is set for June 9-11 on Lake Guntersville.
The tournament features hourly weigh-ins with 15 places paid each hour beginning with the 7-8 a.m. hour through the 1-2 p.m. hour each day at Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro.
There will also be prizes for exact weight fish weighing three, four and five pounds each day. The grand prize winner wins a Phoenix 919 Pro XP boat valued at $55,000.
Overall awards include a cash payout for second through fifth place winners.
For more information or to register, visit www.sealyoutdoors.com, call 888.698.2591 or contact the Chamber at 256-259-5500. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or volunteer, please call the Chamber.
Youth Golf
Goose Pond Colony Junior Golf Clinic is June 12-14
The annual Goose Pond Colony Junior Golf Clinic is June 12-14 at the Goose Pond Colony Plantation Golf Course in Scottsboro.
The clinic runs from 8-11 a.m. each day.
The clinic is open to players ages 5-15 and the cost is $100 per golfer, which must be paid in cash on the first day of the clinic.
The clinic is limited to the first 25 registered participants, and registration forms should be submitted by email to ashley@goosepond.org by June 8.
Players should bring golf clubs, golf balls, tees, towels, an umbrella and sunscreeen. Snacks and drinks will be provided on a daily basis and lunch will be provided on the final day of the clinic.
Prep Basketball
Pisgah Tip-Off Club Golf Tournament is June 25
The third annual Pisgah Tip-Off Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for Sunday, June 25 at Dogwood Hills Golf Club in Flat Rock.
The tournament raises money for the Pisgah High School basketball programs.
The cost is $100 per player which includes two mulligans. The tournament is a four-man scramble with a $10,000 hole-in-one prize.
Pre-registration is encourage although same day registration will run from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. The tournament begins 1 p.m.
Contact Carey Ellison at 256-605-1212 or Darren McCrary at 256-717-7671 for more information.
Youth Basketball
NSM Basketball Camp is June 26-28
The annual North Sand Mountain Basketball Camp for youth basketball players is June 26-28 from 9 a.m. until noon each day at North Sand Mountain High School in Higdon.
It is for players in grades 1-6 for the 2023-24 school year. The cost is $50 with a $5 discount for multiple players from the same family.
The camp will be conducted by NSM coaches and high school players with a emphasis on fundamentals. Campers will receive a camp t-shirt. Pre-registration is not required.
Youth Basketball
Section Basketball Skills Camp is June 26-28
The annual Section Basketball Skills Camp for children ages 6-12 is scheduled for June 26-28 at Section High School.
The camp runs from 8 a.m.-noon each day. The cost is $60 per player. For families with two children attending, the cost would be $90, for families with three children attending would be $120, etc.
The camp will be conducted by Section High School coaches and players with an emphasis on fundamentals such as shoot, ball-handling, passing and footwork. Campers will participate in drills and games. Campers will receive a camp t-shirt. Concessions will be available for porch and lunch will be provided each day at no cost.
Registration forms are available on the Section Boys Basketball Facebook page and on Twitter at @SectionHoops.
College Football
Stewart to speak at Roll Tide BBQ on June 27
The University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide Sports Network play-by-play and sideline reporter Chris Stewart will be the guest speaker at the Jackson County Chapter of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association’s annual Roll Tide BBQ.
The event is Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. at the Scottsboro-Goose Pond Civic Center. It helps raise money for the club’s scholarship fund.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $15 for children ages 12-and-under. Tickets are available from any Executive Committee member of the Jackson County Bama Club, at the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, the Lackey Law Firm, First Jackson Bank in Bridgeport or by calling Rick Roden at 256-628-1212.
