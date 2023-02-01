The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team notched another impressive road win Tuesday night.
The Class 5A No. 6-ranked Wildcats built a double-digit lead on host Madison Academy in the second quarter and made that advantage last on the way to a 62-50 win over the Mustangs.
Scottsboro (19-7) completed a season sweep of Madison Academy with Tuesday’s win. The Wildcats have won five straight games heading into Thursday’s regular-season finale at Buckhorn.
Parker Bell and Tyson Sexton led the way for Scottsboro, scoring 19 and 15 points respectively. Jake Jones tallied nine points for the Wildcats and Ethan Roberts added seven while Jameson Gray had four, Devan Walker three, Tyler Shelton and Kyle Wright two each and Seth Whitmire one.
Cody Baerlocher and Mike Stanford scored 11 and 10 points respectively for Madison Academy (12-12).
New Hope 76, North Jackson 51 — At New Hope, the No. 5-ranked Indians pulled away from visiting North Jackson in the second half in the teams’ Class 4A Area 14 finale Tuesday night.
North Jackson (5-18, 1-5) trailed just 18-15 after one quarter and 31-24 at halftime, but New Hope pushed its lead to 48-34 after three quarters.
Jayden Eakin scored 22 points and Cadelle McDonald netted 12 for North Jackson, which also got five from TJ Malone, four from Nick Jernigan, three each from Malachi Potter and Jay Yates and two from Peyton Miller.
Wyatt Bolden and Dawson Cambron scored 20 points each for New Hope (19-5, 5-1).
Fyffe 82, Woodville 54 — At Fyffe, the host Red Devils outscored Woodville 26-4 in the second quarter to take control of the teams’ matchup Tuesday night.
Woodville (10-19) trailed just 18-17 after one quarter before Fyffe stretched its lead to 44-21 at halftime. The Red Devils led 59-36 entering the fourth quarter.
Sam Peek finished with 23 points and Trey Stone pitched in 15 for Woodville, which also got five each from Damien Benson and Cameron Dolberry, four from Wyatt Hutchens and two from Jase Dulaney.
Cooper Cox and Brodie Willoughby scored 14 points for Fyffe (15-13) while Jesse Burt and Isaac Slaton netted 13 each and Jesse Matthews added 10.
Madison Academy 66, Scottsboro 36 — At Madison, the host Mustangs earned a series split with Scottsboro thanks to Tuesday’s victory.
Scottsboro (15-10), which defeated Madison Academy 46-24 back on Jan. 17, fell behind 19-7 in the opening quarter before trailing 31-18 at halftime and 54-22 after three quarters.
Caroline Dawson was Scottsboro’s lone scorer in double figures with 12 points. The Wildcats also got five points each from Adair Holland and Bree Sexton, four from Morgan Perkins and Ella White and two each from Jadaya Edmondson, Madison Rains and Grace White.
Regan Boyd scored 18 points, Emily Mouser netted 16 and Brooklyn Tucker added 11 for Madison Academy (19-9).
New Hope 75, North Jackson 21 — At New Hope, visiting North Jackson fell to the No. 6-ranked Indians to close out Class 4A Area 14 play Tuesday night.
North Jackson (3-22, 1-5) trailed 21-2, 42-9 and 64-12 at the quarter breaks.
Sarah Kate Garner and Avery Wynne scored nine points each for the Chiefs while Sheyann Brown added two and Calena Coffey had one.
Kaylee Yarbrough sank seven 3-pointers and closed with 36 points for New Hope (18-5, 6-0) while Jada Bates pitched in 13 points.
