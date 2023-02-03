The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team closed the regular season on a winning note.
The Wildcats seized control with a 15-2 scoring run to start the third quarter on the way to 59-44 to complete a season sweep of Buckhorn Thursday night in New Market.
After trailing 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, Scottsboro (16-10) took a 20-17 halftime lead before opening up a 35-20 lead midway through the third quarter and ultimately carrying a 44-34 lead into the final quarter.
Caroline Dawson scored 13 points, Bree Sexton netted 11 and Adair Holland tallied 10 for Scottsboro, which also got eight each from Jadaya Edmondson and Alyssa Paschal, five from Morgan Perkins and four from Madison Rains.
Kayla Childress and Jasmine Montague scored 26 and 10 points respectively for Buckhorn.
Appalachian 42, Woodville 39 — At Appalachian, the visiting Panthers dropped a close contest to close the regular season Thursday night.
Woodville (17-13) trailed 19-10 after one quarter before hold the Eagles scoreless in the second quarter to take a 25-19 halftime lead. But the Panthers had a scoring drought of their own in the third quarter and led just 27-26 entering the fourth quarter before Appalachian outscored them 16-12 in the final frame.
Kallie Brown scored 11 points and Lannah Grace Beard netted eight for Woodville while Michaela Jones and Anna Robertson had five each, Karlee Hutchens and Jessica Sirten had four each and Tia Bryant had two.
Collinsville 62, NSM 59 — At Collinsville, North Sand Mountain dropped a tough one on the road to end the regular season Thursday night.
The game was tied 14-all after one quarter, but Collinsville moved in front 31-24 at halftime and 52-45 after three quarters.
NSM (17-11) rallied to take a one-point lead late in the game, but Collinsville scored on an inbounds play to regain the lead then negated NSM’s go-ahead basket by drawing an offensive foul.
Kayden Reyes totaled 15 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Bison while Madison Renfro tallied 13 points, three steals and two assists and Ashley Shrader had nine points, 12 rebounds and three assists. NSM also got six points and three assists from Ella Sourgin, six points from Kolbie Bobo, five points and three rebounds from Kam Patterson and five points and three rebounds from Raygan Weldon.
Nayeli Mata scored 21 points, Tyla Tatum netted 19 and Rylee Tillery added 12 for Collinsville (15-6).
New Hope 69, Pisgah 56 — At New Hope, the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Eagles closed the regular season with a loss to 4A No. 5-ranked New Hope Thursday night.
Pisgah (15-8) led 16-14 after one quarter before New Hope surged ahead 33-26 at halftime and 53-38 after three quarters.
Paisley Patalas led four Eagles in double figures with 17 points. Campbell Barron tallied 14 points for the Eagles while Kallie Tinker had 11, Piper Anderson had 10 and Madeline Flammia had four.
Kaylee Yarbrough scored a game-high 27 points for New Hope (19-5).
