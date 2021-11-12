The Skyline varsity boys basketball team made its new head coach a winner in his debut.
The Class 1A Vikings charged to a double-digit lead five minutes into the game and cruised to an 81-48 victory over 3A Susan Moore Tuesday night at Skyline High School.
“I’m excited. It’s a lot of hard work by these guys paid off,” said Rowell, who was previously the head coach at Geraldine before serving last season as an assistant at Skyline. “Hopefully first win of many. I’m blessed to be here.”
Skyline’s upperclassmen led the way, getting 21 points and 15 rebounds from returning all-state senior forward Weston Avans along with 19 points and eight rebounds from junior Chase Bickers and 15 points and five rebounds from senior Logan Evans. Freshman Will Avans totaled nine points and seven rebounds and Dalton West pitched in nine points while Jayten Prince had four, Ethan Lee had three and Bryant Kennamer had one.
Logan Blackwell scored 16 points and Angel Pacheco added 11 for Susan Moore.
Skyline (1-0) never trailed, racing in front by as many as 11 in the first quarter before leading 17-12 after one quarter. Susan Moore (0-1) got within 19-16 early in the second quarter, but Skyline followed with an 18-7 scoring run and ultimately led 42-27 at halftime. The Vikings pushed their lead 59-36 after three quarters before hitting five fourth-quarter 3-pointers to eventually invoke the mercy rule.
The Vikings made 12 3-pointers in all and connected on 29-of-62 shot attempts (47%) overall.
“We’ve got a lot to clean up, lot of work to do still, but I’m proud of the effort,” Rowell said. “That’s the main thing, we guarded, we defended, we made a lot of shots. We did the things we really stressed in the preseason and leading up to this game. They went out and executed.”
