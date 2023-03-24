The Pisgah softball team took control of Class 2A Area 15 with an impressive road win on Thursday.
Piper Anderson pitched a shutout and four different Eagles recorded two hits as No. 10-ranked defeated No. 7 Ider 6-0 on Thursday.
Pisgah (4-8, 2-0) is the only team without a loss in the Class 2A Area 15 standings.
Scoreless through three innings Thursday, the Eagles grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning thanks to an RBI double from Madeline Flammia, an RBI single from Brinley Chisenall and an RBI double from BreLynn Chisenall. Claudia Barron scored a run in the fifth on a sacrifice by Campbell Barron to up the Eagles’ lead to 4-0, and Pisgah added two more runs in the seventh on RBI singles from BreLynn Chisenall and Julianne Davis.
Claudia Barron, Brinley Chisenall, Campbell Barron and BreLynn Chisenall had two hits each for the Eagles while Flammia doubled, walked and scored two runs and Davis singled and walked.
Anderson allowed just two hits and one walk while recording eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort in the pitching circle for Pisgah.
Miklyn Troxtel and Reece Jones had one hit each from Ider (10-7, 2-1).
Scottsboro 15, Guntersville 1 — At Guntersville, the No. 8-ranked Wildcats plates runs in every inning on the way to a mercy-rule shortened five-inning Class 5A Area 14 win on Thursday.
Scottsboro (15-5, 2-0) built a 3-0 lead after two innings before scoring seven runs in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Alyssa Smart finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Wildcats, who got two hits and three runs scored from Morgan Perkins, two walks and two RBIs from Austin McNeese, one hit and one RBI from Brooklyn McGee, one hit and two walks from Kambrie Doss, one hit each from Anna Stuart Dawson, Emma Cunningham and Anna Claire Crocker and one RBI each from Shila Wadkins and Ava Grace Long. Smart also got the win in the circle, recording two strikeouts and just one hit over three innings pitched. Dawson struck out five batters while pitching the final two innings in relief.
In two area games this week, Scottsboro outscored Crossville and Guntersville a combined 34-1.
Skyline 8, Gaylesville 1 — At Skyline, the Class 1A top-ranked Vikings posted their 54th consecutive win in area play thanks to a Class 1A Area 15 win over Gaylesville.
Skyline (10-1, 3-0) took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on Audra Bellomy’s RBI single and Jayla Ross’ two-run triple. Sage Lewis drove in a run on a fielder’s choice in the fourth for the Vikings while Bellomy plates a run with a bunt and Olivia Treece drove in two on a two-run double in the fifth and Ross was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth.
Bellomy and Kenzie Manning has two hits each Skyline while Ross, Treece, Lewis, Brinlee Potts and Brook Cloud had one hit each.
Brinna Wilson struck out four while pitching four inning to get the win in the circle for the Vikings. Hadley Epps pitched the final three innings in relief and totaled six strikeouts.
Valley Head 12, Woodville 0 — At Valley Head, visiting Woodville fell to the host team in Class 1A Area 15 play on Thursday.
Lannah Grace Beard singled for Woodville (1-3, 0-2) while Addy Grace Hardin reached on an error. Adleigh Lockett went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs for Valley Head (4-7, 2-1) while pitcher Harleigh Morgan recorded 10 strikeouts.
TUESDAY
NSM 9, Section 1 — At Higdon, host North Sand Mountain used a seven-run bottom of the sixth inning to secure a Class 2A Area 15 win over visiting Section.
NSM (5-5, 1-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Kylie McMurry doubled and scored on a passed ball, but Section tied the game top of the fourth when Millie Gentry singled, stole second base and eventually scored on London Robertson’s RBI single. After going back in front 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth Cloey Davenport’s RBI single that plated Gracie Holland, NSM put together its big sixth inning highlighted by RBI doubles from Leea Manley, Cheyenne Boatner and Kolbie Bobo and Kinsey Barton’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Caybree Dobbins finished 2-for-4 with two doubles for NSM while Manley, Boatner, Holland, Davenport, McMurry and Bobo had one hit each. Dobbins also got the win in the pitching circle, recording 14 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Gentry, Robertson, Jenna Luse and Presley Wright had one hit each from for Section, which fell to 0-2 in area play.
Scottsboro 19, Crossville 0 — At Crossville, No. 10-ranked Scottsboro opened Class 5A Area 14 play with a convincing three-inning mercy-rule shortened win over the host Lions.
Scottsboro (14-5, 1-0) had 16 hits while Crossville managed only one against Wildcats pitcher Anna Clair Crocker, who recorded four strikeouts.
At the plate for the Wildcats, Crocker went 3-for-3 with four RBIs while Ava Grace Long went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs and Anna Stuart Dawson was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Scottsboro also got a double and two RBIs from Amaya Whitson, a double and three runs scored from Morgan Perkins, a single and one RBI each from Lana Emanuel, Brooklyn McGee and Kambrie Doss and one hit each from Kylee Horan and Shila Wadkins.
Skyline 17, Gaylesville 2 — At Gaylesville, No. 1-ranked Skyline tallied 14 hits and drew nine walks on the way to a Class 1A Area 15 victory.
The win was Skyline’s 53rd straight victory against area opponents.
Skyline (9-1, 1-0) scored three runs in the second, five in the third, four in the fourth before adding six in the sixth to win via the mercy rule in six innings.
Olivia Treece finished a triple shy of hitting of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double for the Vikings. She also got the win in the circle, pitching 4 1/3 innings and recording 11 strikeouts. Brook Cloud finished 2-for-4 with a two-run triple and three RBIs in all for Skyline while Brinlee Potts singled twice, walked twice and drove in a run. Jayla Ross and Sage Lewis had two hits, a walk and one RBI each for the Vikings while Audra Bellomy had an RBI single and three walks, Kenzie Manning had a two-run single and Blakely Stucky singled and drove in a run on an RBI sacrifice fly.
Valley Head 13, Woodville 2 — At Woodville, the Panthers dropped their Class 1A Area 15 opener to visiting Valley Head on Tuesday.
Jerzey Jones went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for Woodville (1-2, 0-1) while Tia Bryant had an RBI single, Karlee Hutchens walked twice and Lannah Grace Beard, Bri Miller and Addi Mae McAbee each drew a walk.
Fort Payne 11, Pisgah 0 — At Fort Payne, the host Class 6A Wildcats scored all of its runs in the first three innings and pitcher Anna Kramer held Pisgah batters to five hits while recording nine strikeouts in a win over the 2A No. 10-ranked Eagles.
Pisgah (3-8) got a double from Julianne Davis and singles from Claudia Barron Madeline Flammia, BreLynn Chisenall and Campbell Barron.
MONDAY
Scottsboro 3, Hazel Green 1 — At Hazel Green, Class 5A No. 10-ranked Scottsboro won a battle of ranked teams against 6A No. 6 Hazel Green.
Scottsboro (13-5) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning on Shila Wadkins’ two-run single and upped its lead to 3-0 in the fourth on Morgan Perkins’ RBI single.
Perkins finished 2-for-3 for the Wildcats, who got one hit each from Wadkins, Kambrie Doss, Anna Stuart Dawson and Austin McNeese.
Dawson pitched a complete game to earn the win in the circle for Scottsboro. The senior allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while recording seven strikeouts.
Woodville 17, Mae Jemison 15 — At Woodville, the Panthers used a seven-run sixth inning to rally past Class 6A Mae Jemison for the victory.
Trailing 13-10 entering the bottom of the sixth, Woodville (1-1) got an RBI singles from Tia Bryant and Addy Grace Harbin and an RBI walk from Addi Mae McAbee to tie the game at 13-all. Bri Miller followed with a go-ahead two-run single for the Panthers, who tacked on two more runs inning on RBI singles from Shayleigh Dutton and Jerzey Jones.
Jones finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs scored for Woodville while Bryant was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs and Dutton was 3-for-4 with three hits, two walks, an RBI and four runs scored. Karlee Hutchens totaled one hit, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Panthers while Miller had one hit and two RBIs, Harbin had one hit and one RBI and McAbee had a walk and two RBIs.
Hutchens pitched five innings in relief and totaled eight strikeouts while picking up the win in the circle for the Panthers.
The win was Woody Beard’s first as Woodville softball head coach.
Skyline 5, West Morgan 2 — At Skyline, the Class 1A top-ranked Vikings erased an early deficit to down 4A West Morgan.
Skyline (8-1) trailed 2-0 after the first inning before taking the lead with a four-run third inning that include Jayla Ross’ RBI single and three Skyline runs via West Morgan errors. The Vikings added another run in the bottom of the sixth when Blakely Stucky reached on a West Morgan error and scored on Kenzie Manning’s RBI double.
Olivia Treece pitched a complete game for Skyline, allowing just two hits and one walk while recording 13 strikeouts.
NSM 18, Gaylesville 2 — At Gaylesville, eight different Bison recorded two or more hits as NSM scored a season-high run total in the six-inning win.
Leea Manley went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Cheyenne Boatner went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Caybree Dobbins and Cloey Davenport both went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for NSM (4-5) while Kaleigh Roberts had two hits, two walks, two RBIs and four runs scored. The Bison also got two hits and two RBIs from Kylie McMurry, two hits and one RBI from Gracie Holland and two hits from Kolbie Bobo.
Davenport recorded six strikeouts while pitching a complete game for the Bison.
Sylvania 8, Pisgah 5 — At Sylvania, a five-run fourth-inning helped lift the host Rams past the Class 2A No. 10-ranked Eagles.
Pisgah (3-7) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Julianne Davis’ two-run double, but Sylvania got a run each in the first and third innings before scoring five runs in the fourth to build a 7-2 lead. The Eagles countered with three runs in the top of the fifth – Brinley Chisenall and BreLynn Chisenall combined to drive in all three Pisgah runs — but the Rams got a run back in the bottom of the fifth and Pisgah went scoreless in its final two at-bats. Claudia Barron had three hits for the Eagles while Brinley Chisenall (two RBIs) and Rylann Lawson had two each and Davis (two RBIs) and MaKayla Petrey had one each.
