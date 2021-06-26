Three North Jackson baseball players have been recognized by a state-wide news and sports web site for their play during the 2021 season.
Junior pitcher/third baseman Landon Barnes and freshman pitcher/shortstop Carson smith were selected to AL.com’s Tennessee Valley Terrific 20 Baseball Team while senior infielder/outfielder/pitcher Brandon Poole was listed in the “Best of the Rest” category.
The team included players from Class 1A-7A teams from Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan and Limestone counties.
Barnes, Smith and Poole were all ASWA first-team all-state selections after North Jackson go 30-10 — a single-season school record for wins — and post area and Jackson County championships. The Chiefs advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals for the just second time in program history.
Barnes hit. 427 and posted an on-base percentage of .543, 47 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 34 RBIs, 17 walks — he was hit by a pitch 11 times — 34 runs and eight stolen bases. On the mound, he was 6-1 record with seven saves, 1.81 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP and 62 strikeouts 50 2/3 innings pitched.
Smith batted .433 with an on-base percentage of .540, 52 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, one home run, 22 RBIs, 25 walks, 48 runs and 22 stolen bases. On the mound, Smith went 9-3 with one save, a 3.69 ERA, a 1.85 WHIP and 63 strikeouts over 55 innings pitched.
Poole, a Chattanooga State signee, batted .485 with an on-base percentage of .583, 52 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 38 RBIs, 22 walks, 32 runs and 16 stolen bases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.