Third-seeded Section and fourth-seeded North Jackson earned spots in the 2022 Jackson County Basketball Tournament’s varsity girls semifinals thanks to quarterfinal wins Tuesday night at Section High School.
Section defeated sixth-seeded Woodville 67-26 while North Jackson edged fifth-seeded North Sand Mountain 56-50.
North Jackson advanced to play top-seeded Skyline in the semifinals Thursday at 6:30 p.m. while Section advanced to play second-seeded Pisgah Thursday at 8 p.m. The winners play in the county tournament championship game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Section 67, Woodville 26 — The third-seeded Lions sank 13 3-pointers on the way to posting the quarterfinal victory.
Cara Holder banked in a buzzer-beating half-court shot to give Section (9-14) a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, and the Lions extended their advantage to 32-13 by halftime. Section opened the third quarter with a 13-0 run on two baskets from Savannah White and 3-pointers from Kenleigh Owens, Chloe Britt and Ali Sullins to push the lead to 45-13.
White finished with 16 points while Owens had 12, Sullins had 11, Savannah Kay had nine and Holder had six.
Jessica Sirten scored 12 points for Woodville (6-9) while Lannah Grace Beard had six and Alexis Brown had five.
North Jackson 56, NSM 50 — The fourth-seeded Chiefs built a double-digit halftime lead and held off fifth-seeded North Sand Mountain’s second-half comeback attempt to advance.
After trailing 11-10 after one quarter, North Jackson (3-13) built a 25-14 halftime lead and was in front 43-34 after three quarters. NSM got within 54-40 with 1:13 remaining following Ashley Shrader’s 3-pointer, but the Bison missed a 3-pointer on their next two possessions and North Jackson sealed the win with free throws from Sarah Garner and Tyra Smith.
Garner and Bailey Abernathy scored 11 points each for the Chiefs while Arielle Haynes netted 10, Avery Wynne added eight and Smith had seven.
Kayden Reyes scored a game-high 25 points, including 19 in the second half, for NSM. The Bison also got 14 points from Kolbie Bobo and eight from Ashley Shrader.
