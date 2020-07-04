Several junior college athletes from Jackson County have been recognized for their efforts in the classroom.
The Alabama Community College Conference has released its 2020 Spring Semester Commissioner’s Honor Roll and six local athletes were on the list.
Athletes must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average in order to make the honor roll.
Athletes from Jackson County high schools who made the list were Wallace State-Hanceville freshmen softball players Macy Anderson (Pisgah) and Josie Thompson (North Jackson), Snead State sophomore women’s basketball player Jasmine Branford (Scottsboro), Northeast Alabama Community College sophomore golfer John Austin Dolberry (Scottsboro), Shelton State freshman women’s basketball player Keara Sexton (Scottsboro) and Lurleen B. Wallace freshman softball player Caitlin Terrell (Scottsboro) were also selected to the ACCC Commissioner’s Spring Semester Honor Roll.
Meanwhile, North Jackson alum and current Cleveland State (Tennessee) Community College softball player Amber Atkins was named to the Cleveland State spring semester’s Dean’s List (3.50 GPA or higher). In the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic shortened softball season, Atkins batted .463 (25-for-54) with seven home runs, 10 doubles, five walks, 24 RBIs and two stolen bases in 16 games. She also threw out three of the five runners who attempted to steal a base against her. Atkins was the Tennessee Community College Conference Player of the Week in early March.
Meanwhile, Atkins’ former North Jackson teammate, Thompson pitched in seven games for Wallace State, including six starts, and posted a 4-2 record while allowing only four earned runs and recording 15 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. She led the Alabama Community College Conference in ERA (0.91) and the Alabama Community College Conference Pitcher of the Week in mid-February.
Anderson batting. 333 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored at Wallace State while Terrell batted .391 with five doubles, one home run and seven RBIs and pitched in 15 games, including seven starts with two complete games, posting a 2-5 record with 14 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings for Lurleen B. Wallace.
On the basketball court, Sexton averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 assists, 1.4 rebounds and one steal per game while playing an average of 15 minutes per game for Shelton State, which went 29-2, won the Alabama Community College Conference championship and was scheduled to play in the National Junior College Athletic Association national championship tournament before it was canceled by of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Branford started 18 of 23 games played at Snead State and averaged 6.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one steal per game.
NACC golfer John Austin Dolberry did not play in a tournament before the season was canceled because of the pandemic. He’s eligible to return next season.
