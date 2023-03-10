With its back against the wall in a Class 2A Area 15 series with Ider, the Pisgah baseball team delivered a sweep to win the series.

After being no-hit in a 5-0 Game 1 loss at Ider on Monday, the Eagles posted a 3-2 Game 2 win in nine innings before winning the series tiebreaker 14-13 Tuesday night at Pisgah High School’s Griffith-Talley Field.

