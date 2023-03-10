With its back against the wall in a Class 2A Area 15 series with Ider, the Pisgah baseball team delivered a sweep to win the series.
After being no-hit in a 5-0 Game 1 loss at Ider on Monday, the Eagles posted a 3-2 Game 2 win in nine innings before winning the series tiebreaker 14-13 Tuesday night at Pisgah High School’s Griffith-Talley Field.
By winning Game 3, Pisgah (3-1, 1-1) will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker on Ider if the teams finish tied in the area standings.
Pisgah head coach Adam Gilbert said the series victory was a “step in the right direction” for a program that’s been rebuilding.
“This is the first area series we’ve won in four years,” he said. “We’ve been rebuilding. We’re rusty, we’re not baseball players just yet, but we are winners. These guys expect to win and they found a way to win. It was a long night, but they hung in there, never panicked and got the job done. Before the season, our goal was to make the playoffs. This was a series we had to have and they got it.”
The Eagles needed extra innings to secure the Game 2 victory. Pisgah took an 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when JJ Williams was hit by a pitch, went to second base on a passed ball and scored on Conley Rogers’ RBI double. Ider (3-7, 1-1) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth, but Pisgah tied it in the bottom half of the inning when Luke Gilbert singled and scored on Jackson Smalley’s RBI double. The score stayed tied until the bottom of the ninth when Jaxon Byrd was hit by a pitch with one out, went to second base on Caleb Jenkins’ single and third on Smalley’s walk. After a strikeout, Byrd scored the winning run when Levi Arnold reached on an Ider error.
Gilbert finished 2-for-4 with a double at the plate for Pisgah while Smalley, Jenkins and Rogers had one hit each. Arnold pitched five innings in relief and got the win, allowing no runs on two hits while posting five strikeouts. Starting pitcher Luke Gilbert recorded five strikeouts in four innings of work. Ider’s Tyler Brewer went 8 1/3 innings on the mound and finished with 12 strikeouts.
In Game 3, Pisgah scored in every inning, including a five-run sixth, regaining the lead on Jakob Kirby’s three-run triple.
Kirby finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored, Smalley was 2-for-5 with one RBI and Arnold had one hit and two RBIs for the Eagles while Williams and Rogers had one hit and one RBI each.
Arnold got the win in relief while Smalley struck out two in the seventh to earn the save.
NSM 9, Sylvania 3 — At Sylvania, visiting North Sand Mountain used a pair of three running innings to defeat the Rams on Tuesday and remain undefeated on the season.
NSM (6-0) trailed 3-2 before tying the game in the top of the fourth. The Bison then scored three runs in the fifth, with Kayden Gilley reaching a bunt single and ultimately scoring on a passed ball before Jackson Burgess hit an RBI triple to plate Hayden Neil (double) before eventually scoring on a Sylvania error. NSM added three more runs in the sixth when Logan Shoemake doubled and scored on Kolten Cooper’s RBI single, Cooper scored on a fielder’s choice and Landon Keller scored on Jaxon Stiles’ RBI single.
Burgess finished 3-for-5 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs scored and Cooper was 3-for-4 with a two RBIs and one run scored for NSM while Gilley, Keller and Shoemake had two hits each. Kaden Moore doubled and walked twice and Neil and Stiles had one hit and one RBI each.
Moore pitched a complete game to earn the win on the mound for NSM. The junior recorded 12 strikeouts while allowing only three runs (one earned) on five hits over seven innings pitched.
Fort Payne 3, North Jackson 2 — At Stevenson, host North Jackson was unable to complete a season sweep of the Class 6A Wildcats during Tuesday’s contest at Stevenson Park.
North Jackson (6-5) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Jayden Eakin and Blake Matthews walked to start the frame before scoring on Nick Jernigan’s one-out two-run single. But the Chiefs went scoreless the rest of the way, as Fort Payne (4-4) tied the game in the third before pushing across what proved to be the winning run on a North Jackson error in the fifth inning.
Eakin, Jernigan and Cayden Wynne, who had three stolen bases, all finished with two hits apiece for the Chiefs.
Wynne recorded 12 strikeouts over five inning pitched for North Jackson. Collin Clark fanned two batters in two innings of relief.
Gaylesville 14, Skyline 4 — At Gaylesville, the visiting Vikings were unable hold an early lead against fellow Class 1A Gaylesville on Tuesday.
Skyline (0-3) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Bryant Kennamer and reached on an error and Landon Guest walked and both scored on another Gaylesville error, but the Trojans answered with a four-run bottom of the first and a three-run second inning to take a 7-2 lead. The Vikings cut the deficit to 7-4 in the top of the third when Kennamer doubled and scored on an RBI double from Jaxon Guthrie, who scored two batters later on Davis Potts’ RBI single. But Gaylesville (6-1) scored five runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to close out the win.
Potts finished 2-for-3 with an RBI while Kennamer and Guthrie had one each for Skyline while Guest drew a pair of walked and Levi Wilkinson drew one walk.
THURSDAY
NSM 10, Sylvania 2 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain completed a season sweep of visiting Sylvania with its second win over the Rams in three days.
NSM (7-0) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning before taking command with a five-run fourth inning highlighted by Kolten Cooper’s two-run single, Logan Shoemake’s two-run double and Landon Keller’s RBI single.
Jackson Burgess and Mikey Poss both went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and Keller had two hits, a walk and an RBI for NSM, which also got one hit and two RBIs each from Cooper and Shoemake and one hit each from Kayden Gilley and Luke Reed.
Reed pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings and picked up the win on the mound for the Bison.
Buckhorn 13, Scottsboro 1 — At New Market, Buckhorn scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to down the visiting Wildcats.
After falling behind 3-0 in the third inning, Scottsboro (8-6) got a run back in the top of the fourth when Trey Cooper walked and went to second base and third base on wild pitches before scoring on Carson Chapman’s RBI sacrifice fly. But Buckhorn (5-4) countered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth before its eight-run sixth inning. Hayden Hutchins’ three-run homer for the Bucks ended the game in the sixth via the mercy rule.
Scottsboro was held to four hits, two from Trent Wilson and one each from Luke Dixson and Thomas Stewart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.