The Skyline varsity boys basketball team cruised past rival Woodville 80-33 Monday night to finish undefeated in Class 1A Area 13 play.
Skyline (15-6, 8-0) raced out to a 32-6 lead after one quarter before leading 56-19 at halftime and 74-25 after three quarters.
Chase Bickers sank six 3-pointers — Skyline made 13 in the game — and closed with a game-high 24 points for the Vikings. Weston Avans finished with 16 points for Skyline while Will Avans had 13, Logan Evans had 11, Gabe Waldrop had six and Jayten Prince had four.
Caleb Dolberry scored 10 points for Woodville (8-10, 2-3) while Brice Thompson had nine and Sam Peek had six.
North Jackson 75, Madison County 54 — At Stevenson, Zeke Ballard scored a game-high 32 points as the Chiefs closed Class 4A Area 14 play with a win over visiting Madison County on Monday.
North Jackson led 19-12 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 42-26 at halftime. The Chiefs were in front 58-40 after three quarters.
Along with Ballard’s big game, North Jackson got 13 points from Preston Miller, eight from Malachi Potter and six from Brady Cunningham.
Reginald Conley-Steger scored 23 points and Brice Durkin added 14 for Madison County (8-11, 2-4).
NSM 100, South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 42 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain hit the century mark for the first time this season during a win Monday over an out-of-state opponent.
NSM (12-7), which sank 14 3-pointers, bolted to a 39-9 lead after one quarter before leading 63-20 at halftime and 86-29 after three quarters.
Kaleb Helton scored a game-high 25 points, Derek Bearden netted 15, Devan Crowe added 12 and Nyle Poore totaled 11 for NSM, which also got nine each from Jonah Slay and Chandler Sullivan, six each from Kaden Brown and Konner Brown, four from Drue Carlton and three from Andrew Palmer.
Walker Thomas scored 10 points and Jallyn Pellham added nine for South Pittsburg (7-9).
Columbia 62, Scottsboro 61 (OT) — At Huntsville, Ke’shawn Watkins scored the winning basket on a putback at the buzzer as Columbia upset the Wildcats in overtime Monday night.
Down 16-14 after one quarter, Scottsboro (21-5) fell behind 38-20 at halftime after failing to make a field goal in the second quarter. After cutting Columbia’s lead to 44-34 entering the fourth quarter, Scottsboro took its first lead in the game on Blake Jones’ 3-pointer with 49.3 seconds left, and was in front 55-52 following a Tyson Sexton layup 18 seconds later. But Columbia’s Cameron Fowler forced overtime with a tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation. Scottsboro led throughout the overtime until Watikins’ buzzer-beating putback gave Columbia the win.
Parker Bell led Scottsboro with 14 points while Ethan Roberts had 11, Jones and Sexton had nine each and Cordell Worthy and Seth Whitmire had seven each.
Fowler scored 20 points and Watkins added 16 for Columbia (4-19).
Westminster Christian 50, Section 45 — At Huntsville, Class 2A No. 4-ranked Section dropped a close matchup at 4A No. 3 Westminster Christian on Monday.
Section (19-9) trailed 15-14, 29-25 and 40-32 at the quarter breaks.
Logan Patterson scored 16 points and Alex Guinn netted 14 for the Lions, who also got seven from Jacob Cooper and six from Drake McCutchen.
Chase McCarty scored 23 points for Westminster Christian (18-5).
Sylvania 85, Pisgah 77 — At Sylvania, Pisgah got within two in the final quarter but was unable to complete the comeback against the host Rams.
Pisgah (12-9) trailed 17-12 after quarter before falling behind 44-32 at halftime. The Eagles pulled within 64-59 after three quarters.
Rhyan Barrett led four Eagles in double figures with 25 points while Mason Holcomb had 18, Jake Hendricks had 16 and Jakob Kirby had 12.
Josh Scott scored 28 points, Sawyer Hughes netted 22 and Ryan Bullock added 16 for Sylvania (7-16).
