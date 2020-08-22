The Scottsboro volleyball team fell to Arab and Albertville in a season-opening tri-match on Thursday at Arab.
Scottsboro lost to Arab 25-8, 25-15, 25-13 in a best-of-five Class 6A Area 15 match. The Wildcats then fell to Class 7A Albertville 25-19, 25-20 in a best-of three match.
