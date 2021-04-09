The third time was the charm for the Scottsboro softball team.
The Wildcats used a last at-bat rally to down archrival and Class 4A No. 7-ranked North Jackson 6-5 Tuesday night at Scottsboro High School in the third meeting between the teams this season.
Scottsboro (12-10) pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to four-game losing streak to the Chiefs that dated back to the 2019 season.
North Jackson had won the previous two meetings this season 15-5 and 9-5.
“We finally beat them, finally figured out a way to win,” said Scottsboro coach Robyn Johnson. “A credit to (North Jackson) because they’re a good team, but we’d gone to their place twice and stunk it up. We didn’t play wonderful, but we figured out a way to win, and I’m proud of that.”
North Jackson (19-11) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning as MaKenna Jones singled and scored on a Scottsboro error, Charley Smith reached on an error and scored on Avery Wynne’s RBI single and Wynne scored on Hutchins’ RBI bunt single. Audrey Holland’s two-run home run pulled the Wildcats within 3-2 in the bottom of the third, but North Jackson went in front 5-2 in the top of the fourth thanks to Chloe Chisenall’s solo home run and Avery Wynne’s steal of home plate, scoring head of the throw after rundown between first and second base involving teammate Arielle Haynes.
Kambrie Doss’ RBI double plated Holland (single) in the fifth and Bennett scored on a North Jackson error in the sixth to bring the Wildcats to within 5-4 entering their last at-bat in the bottom of the seventh. Alyssa Smart started the inning with a single for Scottsboro, and Ella Lee, looking to sacrifice bunt, reached with a bunt single. North Jackson then committed an error on Austin McNeece’s sacrifice bunt, allowing her to reach and load the bases. Pinch hitter Anna Stuart Dawson then singled home Smart with the tying run for Scottsboro, and two batters later, Bennett drew a one-out, bases-loaded RBI walk to give Scottsboro the victory.
“Ella Lee, that bunt was huge. I’d just told her that they were leaving their first baseman back, and if possible, put it down the first base line and that’s exactly what she did,” Johnson said. “That was big because now there are two runners on and no outs, and the pressure is on them, not us. Clutch hitting there (from Dawson) when it mattered, and Lexie being disciplined at the plate and not chasing pitches was tremendous.”
Bennett, Holland, Doss, Smart and Olivia Tubbs finished with two hits each for Scottsboro while Lee, McNeece and Dawson had one each. Chisenall and Wynne had two hits each for North Jackson while Hutchins, Jones, Smith and Peyton Hill had one each.
Smart got the win in the circle, recording three strikeouts and allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk while pitching a complete game. She allowed just one hit after the fourth inning.
“Alyssa threw a great game,” Johnson said. “They’re a great hitting team, and she shut them down.”
The win was Scottsboro’s fifth straight since starting the year 7-10.
“We’re starting to play better,” Johnson said. “Still got things to work on, but we’re playing better. I’m happy with where we are in early April as long as we keep getting better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.