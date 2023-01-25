Section JV Girls

Section won the 2023 Jackson County Basketball Tournament junior varsity girls championship. Pictured kneeling (left to right) are Kaylee Bice, Kaley Kennamer, Kaelyn Shelton, Lluvia Soria and Ava Harper. Standing are Arleigh Dobbs, Jayden Lankford, Zella Johnson, London Robertson, Riley Baldino, Charlee Kay and Haven Ellison.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Section junior varsity girls basketball used a strong four-quarter defensive effort and a hot-shooting second half to collect a championship trophy.

Fourth-seeded Section outscored third-seeded Skyline 19-4 in the third quarter to take command on the way to winning the 2023 Jackson County Basketball Tournament’s junior varsity girls championship on Saturday at Skyline High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.