The Section junior varsity girls basketball used a strong four-quarter defensive effort and a hot-shooting second half to collect a championship trophy.
Fourth-seeded Section outscored third-seeded Skyline 19-4 in the third quarter to take command on the way to winning the 2023 Jackson County Basketball Tournament’s junior varsity girls championship on Saturday at Skyline High School.
Section, coached by Chris Lassetter, led 3-0 after one quarter and 13-7 at halftime before stretching its lead to 32-11 entering the fourth quarter.
Kaelyn Shelton scored 10 of her game-high 13 points for Section during the decisive third-quarter. Lluvia Soria scored 12 points for the Lions while Kaley Kennamer had six, Ava Harper had five and Arleigh Dobbs and Zella Johnson had two each.
Katie Roach scored 12 points, Brooklyn Cloud had three, Summer Johnson and Trinity Skipper had two each and Ruby Seabolt had one for Skyline, coached by Jordan McCarver.
