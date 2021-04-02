The Scottsboro baseball team posted a 2-2 mark during the Gulf Coast Classic III in Gulf Shores this week.
The Wildcats closed the event with a 4-2 win Wednesday afternoon over Cottage Hill.
Scottsboro (15-12), which took an early 1-0 lead when Collin Perkins singled and later scored on a wild pitch, moved in front 3-1 in the third when Colton Atkinson doubled and scored on Gavin McCrary’s RBI sacrifice fly and Perkins singled and scored on Camden Matthews’ RBI sacrifice fly.
The Wildcats then added an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Matt Clements singled and scored on Atkinson’s RBI double.
Atkinson and Perkins had two hits each while Ethan Wininger and Clements had one hit each.
A.J. Crocker got the win on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while posting six strikeouts. Waylon Farr got the save, recording two strikeouts over the final two innings.
Decatur Heritage 8, Scottsboro 5 — Class 2A No. 6-ranked Decatur Heritage scored all of its runs in the second inning and held off the Wildcats for the win Wednesday morning.
Sam Bryant and Gavin McCrary had two hits each for Scottsboro while Matthews, Wininger and Will Jones had one hit and one RBI each for Scottsboro and Perkins, Trey Cooper and Farr had one hit each.
Scottsboro 9, Madison County 3 — Scottsboro set a new single-game team record with 13 stolen bases during the victory Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Landon Grider tied the program’s single-game player stolen base record with four. Perkins had three stolen bases while Clements and Farr had two each and Jones and Connor McLaughlin had one each.
Wininger had one hit and one RBI for the Wildcats while Perkins singled, walked twice and score a run. Farr, Jones, Cooper (RBI) and McCrary had one hit each.
Eli Mason recorded six strikeouts while pitching a complete game on the mound for Scottsboro.
Phil Campbell 11, Scottsboro 1 — Class 3A No. 4-ranked Phil Campbell scored all of its run over the final four innings to down the Wildcats on Monday.
Scottsboro took 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Perkins doubled and scored on Farr’s RBI single, but Phil Campbell tie the game in the fourth before adding two runs in the fifth, five in the sixth and three in the fourth.
Matthews doubled for the Wildcats while also recording five strikeouts over the game's first four innings.
