Even in the early days of Scottsboro soccer, head coach Patrick Laney knew Nevada Champion was bound for the moment she had on Wednesday.
She was talented from the beginning. We knew when she was in eighth grade that she was special. Her sophomore year was when she really took off,” Laney said. “Since she’s been a 10th-grader, all I’ve wanted is for this day to happen for her.”
Champion signed a letter of intent to play college soccer for Reinhardt University during a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Scottsboro High School.
Champion is the Scottsboro girls soccer program’s first college signee.
The five-year varsity player is the program’s all-time leader in goals (40) and assists (26). Champion, who was an all-state honorable mention selection in 2021, currently has a team-high 15 goals this season for the Wildcats.
Champion chose Reinhardt over offers from Tennessee Southern, Wisconsin-Platteville and Great Lakes Christian.
Reinhardt University, located in Waleska, Georgia, is an NAIA school that plays in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. The Eagles went 18-3 during the 2021 season — college soccer is played in fall — and won the conference regular-season and postseason tournament championships before going 1-1 in the NAIA National Tournament.
“It was close to home and the coaches, they were just great. The facilities are great. It felt like home there,” Champion said. “I got to play with the girls during my recruitment visit. I fit right in.”
Laney said Champion could play numerous positions for Reinhardt and expects her to make an impact whatever position she plays at the next level.
“There are probably five or six (positions) she could go play,” Laney said. “I think Reinhardt is a great place. I’m proud that she made this choice. She had other options, but I think she picked the best place for her.”
Champion began playing soccer at age eight in the Scottsboro rec program. She was in her last year of eligibility for it when Scottsboro announced it was starting its soccer program, Champion was “glad I got to keeping doing what I love.” She said playing college soccer became one of her goals soon after she began playing at the high school level and started playing at the club level with Marshall United out of Guntersville and later the North Alabama Soccer Club in Huntsville.
Champion, who plans to major in early childhood education and also wants to enter the coaching ranks when she’s done playing, said being part of the Scottsboro soccer “family is probably the best thing I’ve gotten out” playing for the Wildcats.
Laney said Scottsboro would miss Champions’ contributions, both on and off the pitch, next season.
“All of our girls have looked up to her. She was like a senior when she was a freshman and she’s grown as a leader,” Laney said. “I’ve never coached a team without her on it. That’s going to be tough.”
