After posting wins over its two biggest rivals to start the season, the Scottsboro football team now turns its attention to its next goal.
The Wildcats begin their quest to win a region championship when they host Boaz in the teams’ Class 5A Region 7 opener at Trammell Stadium Friday at 7 p.m.
It’s the 27th all-time meeting between the teams in a series Scottsboro leads 19-7. The Wildcats have won fourth straight games against Boaz, including a 36-12 road victory last season.
Scottsboro (2-0) rides into region play on the heels of a 56-51 win over Fort Payne in Week 0 and a 44-15 triumph against North Jackson in Week 1.
Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell said the wins mean a lot to the Wildcats, but the excitement over defeating its main two rivals in the same seasons for the first time in seven years can’t be a distraction heading into region play.
“We’ve got to put that behind us and we’ve got to be ready to play,” Bell said. “Coach (Jeremy) Sullivan is going to have his guys primed up. They’ve got a good ball club, got a good quarterback and they're good on the defensive side of the ball. We’ve got to be ready and step up to the challenge.”
Boaz (1-1) enters the game after a rivalry win of its own. The Pirates romped Albertville 48-7 — their largest margin of victory in series history with the Aggies — to rebound from a 19-7 loss to Class 4A No. 6-ranked Jacksonville in Week 0.
Westminster Christian at North Jackson — The Chiefs start Class 4A Region 8 play by hosting Westminster Christian in their home opener.
It’s the eighth meeting between the teams in a series North Jackson leads 5-2. The teams have split their last four meetings.
College prospect quarterback Brandon Musch led the Wildcats to a 55-39 win over North Jackson a season ago. A four-year starter, Musch entered the 2023 season with 7,081 career passing yards, 2,949 rushing yards and a combined 131 touchdowns (81 passing and 50 rushing).
Both teams are looking to bounce back from season-opening losses. Westminster Christian (0-1), ranked No. 10 in the ASWA’s preseason Class 4A rankings, lost 44-34 to 6A Lee in a Week 0 matchup in which Lee’s Carlin Long rushed for 354 yards and five touchdowns.
North Jackson (0-1) is coming off of a 44-15 loss to archrival Scottsboro. Head coach Joe Hollis, Jr. said the Chiefs must move on from that setback with a key region matchup on deck this week.
“Whole different mindset with region play (starting). Now you’re thinking about competing for the region championship and that starts (this) week,” Hollis said. “Westminster is a well-coached football team. They’re lead by a senior quarterback who is a tough football player. We expect a hard fought region football game and look forward to playing in front of our home crowd at R.D. Hicks Stadium.”
Fyffe at NSM — North Sand Mountain starts Class 2A Region 7 play by hosting defending state champion Fyffe.
The game is Friday at 7 p.m. at Lloyd Dobbins Field in Higdon.
It’s the 27th all-time meeting in series that Fyffe leads 23-3. The Red Devils have won 16 straight matchups against the Bison dating back to a NSM victory in 1999.
Both teams are looking to bounce back after tough Week 1 games.
NSM (1-1) fell to state-line rival Dade County (Georgia) 55-13 while top-ranked Fyffe was upset 17-6 at home by 3A No. 10 Geraldine, ending Fyffe’s 15-game winning streak. It was the Red Devils’ first regular-season home loss since the 2015 season.
Sand Rock at Pisgah — The No. 3-ranked Eagles begin Class 2A Region 7 play looking to accomplish a program first.
Pisgah has played Sand Rock 19 times entering this season’s matchup — the Eagles trail the series 14-5 — and has never defeated the Wildcats in back-to-back seasons. The Eagles rolled past Sand Rock 41-14 a year ago.
The teams meet again Friday at 7 p.m. at Pisgah’s Sam Kenimer Stadium.
Pisgah (1-0) opened its season with a 42-27 win over Lexington last week. The Eagles soared to a 42-8 halftime lead, but the second-half was a different story as they were outscored 19-0.
“I was proud of the way our kids played the first half. Our effort was there in the second half, but we didn't execute on some things,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “We need to come out with the same intensity we had Friday night but do it for two halves. It was a teachable moment and I believe our kids learned from it.”
Meanwhile, Sand Rock (0-2) enters Friday’s contest following losses to its Cherokee County rivals Spring Garden 48-22 and Cedar Bluff 28-7.
“Sand Rock is physical like always,” Pruitt said. “They are well-coached. We need to protect the ball like we did (against Lexington) and continue to create turnovers to give ourselves an edge. I felt like we won the line of scrimmage Friday night and we will need to bring that intensity this week as well.”
Collinsville at Section — It’s Homecoming for Section High School as the Lions face new head coach Riley Edwards’ alma mater Collinsville.
The game is Friday at 7 p.m. at Section Stadium.
It’s the 20th meeting between the teams in a series Collinsville leads 11-8. The teams have split their last two meetings, with Section winning in 2021 and Collinsville taking the 2022 matchup.
Friday’s game is also the Class 2A Region 7 opener for both teams.
Section (0-2) is coming off a 56-0 loss to Valley Head while Collinsville opened its season with a 47-0 win at Gaylesville.
Edwards played his junior and senior seasons at Collinsville for current Panthers’ head coach Ernie Willingham. Edwards’ dad, the late Johnny Mack Edwards, was Willingham’s defensive coordinator then, a role Riley Edwards later held on Willingham’s staff as well during his 17 years as an assistant coach for the Panthers.
This is Edwards’ second matchup with his alma mater, having faced Collinsville during the 2022 season while serving as Crossville’s head coach.
“Playing Collinsville will definitely be an odd emotion,” Edwards said. “I taught every kid on that team minus the new kids that transferred in this year, so it is more than just going against coaches I worked with but (against) players I have coached and taught in the classroom. I have spent a lot of time over the years with Coach Willingham putting a lot of sweat and muscle into that program there. That and being a former athlete and coach there, and our family having invested so much time into that school and community, it definitely brings a different emotion to the game.”
Cedar Bluff at Woodville — The Woodville Panthers return to action after a bye week to begin Class 1A Region 7 play with a showdown with Cedar Bluff.
The game is Friday at 7 p.m. at Woodville’s Frazier Field.
It’s the 16th all-time meeting between the teams in a series Cedar Bluff leads 15-0.
Both teams enter the matchup on a high note. Woodville (1-0) rolled past Whitesburg Christian 40-0 in Week 0, while Cedar Bluff (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening 33-7 loss to Winterboro with a 28-7 win last Friday over rival Sand Rock.
Woodville head coach Joel Poole said the Panthers “worked on mistakes” during their off week and are glad to be back in a regular game week.
“(Cedar Bluff) is very physical, get in your face, try to knock you around. They get after you on defense. They’re really good at run blocking, and the quarterback can throw it around pretty good,” Poole said. “We’ve got to meet their aggression with aggression. We need to force turnovers, us take care of the ball and just eliminate mistakes.”
