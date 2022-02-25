The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball program just missed a state tournament return.
The Wildcats went cold from the field while Cullman caught fire late in the third quarter, leading the No. 9-ranked Bearcats to a come-from-behind 75-58 win in the Class 6A Boys Northwest Regional championship game Tuesday afternoon at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
The loss ended Scottsboro’s season at 28-7.
“It hurts,” said Scottsboro coach Jason Bell. “We all expected to be back in Birmingham. That’s basketball. (Cullman) went on a run, they made shots we didn’t expect them to make, shots they hadn’t shown on film they could make. Several of their kids got hot, several of them made 3s. They got hot and we never could overcome that third quarter run they went on. We battled. Our shots just stopped falling.”
Scottsboro led 17-16 after one quarter and 37-32 at halftime and was in front 40-37 when Cullman started connecting from the 3-point arc, hitting five treys to close the period while taking a 57-48 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bearcats stayed hot to start the final period and made 10 of 13 free throws during the quarter to seal the win.
Scottsboro battled foul trouble throughout the game and wound up shooting just two free throws compared to Cullman’s 29. The Bearcats made 23 foul shots.
“(The foul situation) wasn’t in our favor, but we’ve got kids that we can trust to put in there,” Bell said. “We would’ve liked to have shot more than two free throws, but it is what it is.”
Cullman (27-3) had six players score at least nine points, led by Max Gambrill’s 18, and the Bearcats made 8-of- 24 3-pointers with six of those coming in the second half. Scottsboro made 10-of-26 treys but just 2-of-12 in the second half.
Tyson Sexton scored a game-high 20 points for Scottsboro and Parker Bell netted 13 points — the junior surpassed the 1,000-career point mark with a first-quarter bucket — four assists, six rebounds and three steals while Blake Jones had 13 points and four rebounds and Seth Whitmire had seven points, five assists and three rebounds. Sexton and Parker Bell were selected to the all-regional tournament team.
The past two seasons have been Scottsboro’s best two-season stretch since the 1960s. The Wildcats posted a combined 53-12 record the last two seasons with one regional championship, two area championships, two regional championship game appearances and one state tournament appearance. The Wildcats also haven’t lost a home game in two seasons and carry a 29-game home winning streak into next season. Scottsboro’s 28 wins this season were the most for Scottsboro team since the Class 3A state champion 1966-67 team won 29 games.
“We’ve got some really good kids and some really good parents that support what we do. At some point last year everybody bought in and we believed we could be as good as anybody. This year a lot of people thought this was going to be a rebuilding year with what we lost last year (to graduation). But it wasn’t. Our kids are now to the point that they expect to win no matter who we play or where we play, and I think that is huge.”
Scottsboro will drop to Class 5A next season while returning three starters and four reserves that played key roles this season.
“With what we’ve got coming back, there’s going to be some inherent pressure next season,” Jason Bell said. “We’re dropping to (Class) 5A next year, and people are going to see that, but there’s not much difference in classifications because there are really good teams in all of them. There are great teams in 5A, so we’ve got stay focused and work like we did (last offseason) and hopefully keep it going.”
Scottsboro will lose four seniors, starters Jones and Cordell Worthy and reserves Luke Raispis and Karsten Wininger.
“They stepped up,” Jason Bell said. “Only two of them had varsity experience (to start the season). They really improved and were really good leaders. We’re going miss all of them.”
