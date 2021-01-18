The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team fended off its TopCat rival to extend its winning streak.
The Wildcats picked up their seventh straight win thanks to an 80-71 Class 6A Area 15 victory over Fort Payne Friday night at Hambrick Hall.
The game was tied 16-all after one quarter, but Scottsboro (14-3, 3-1) grabbed a 31-28 halftime lead and led 49-42 after three quarters.
Jordan Davis scored 25 points and BJ Harris and Tyson Sexton netted 17 each for Scottsboro, which also got six each from Cordell Worthy and Parker Bell and four from JaVaris Branford.
Lane White scored 25 points and Bryson Richey added nine for Fort Payne (9-9, 0-2).
NSM 118, Pisgah 77— At Higdon, No. 3-ranked North Sand Mountain scored a season-high point total on the way to the Class 2A Area 15 win over rival Pisgah Friday night.
It was the third straight game and fifth time this season that NSM (14-4, 5-0) has reached the 100-point mark. The Bison have scored a combined 343 points in their last three games.
NSM led 34-18 after one quarter, 65-40 at halftime and 98-62 entering the fourth quarter.
Russ Marr sank nine 3-pointers and closed with a game-high 39 points for NSM. Luke Maples hit four treys and scored 23 points for the Bison while Derek Bearden had 15 points, Kaleb Helton 13, Chandler Sullivan eight and Lake Bell and Drue Carlton seven each. Bearden and Sullivan also grabbed 17 and 16 rebounds respectively.
Rhyan Barrett scored 19 points for Pisgah (4-8, 2-4), which also got 17 from Brody Parker and 12 each from Zach Cornelison and Jacob Hendricks.
Section 66, Ider 42 — At Section, the No. 5-ranked Lions broke the game-open in the quarter and cruised to the Class 2A Area 15 win Friday night.
The game was tied 9-all at the end of the first quarter, but Section (13-7, 3-1) held a 31-15 lead at halftime and a 59-26 advantage after three quarters.
Logan Patterson scored 19 points for Section while Gabe Hilley had 15, Alex Guinn 10, Dominik Blair nine and Drake McCutchen six. Austin Shirley and Jesse Massey had nine for Ider (5-13, 0-5).
DAR 75, North Jackson 73 — At Stevenson, Class 4A Area 14 leader DAR rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to edge the Chiefs Friday night.
North Jackson (4-9, 0-5) trailed 12-8 after one quarter before moving in front 30-25 at halftime and 50-40 after three quarters.
Cade Reed scored a game-high 30 points for North Jackson while Akilan Summer netted 14 and Brady Cunningham added 10. Scoring leaders for DAR (6-9, 5-0) were Major Walker with 21 points, Nicholas Hardin with 17, AJ McCamey with 11 and Zane Stewart 10.
Saturday
NSM 99, North Jackson 41 — At Stevenson, Class 2A No. 3-ranked North Sand Mountain just missed their fourth 100-point performance during a win over host North Jackson,
NSM (15-4) led 23-9 after one quarter before pulling away for a 54-18 halftime lead. The Bison led 84-29 after three quarters.
Five Bison scored in double figures, led by Luke Maples, who sank six 3-pointers and closed with 28 points. Russ Marr netted 17 for NSM while Kaleb Helton had five, Chandler Sullivan 13 and Derek Bearden 12.
Cade Reed and Brady Cunningham scored 13 and eight points respectively for North Jackson (4-10).
