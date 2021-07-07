Charley Smith’s four-year varsity softball career at North Jackson High School was a memorable one.
The Chiefs made three Class 4A state tournament appearances during her career, which closed with North Jackson winning the program’s first state championship. Now Smith is hoping to make more softball memories at the collegiate level.
Smith has signed to play at Cleveland State Community College in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Smith’s signing means North Jackson’s entire four-player senior class will play college softball, as Smith and teammate Hadley Burnette both signed with Cleveland State while Chloe Chisenall signed with Snead State and Makenna Jones signed with Huntingdon College.
Smith was a four-year starting second baseman for the Chiefs. This past season, Smith batted .298 with an on-base percentage of .399 and an .805 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) while helping North Jackson finish 41-16-1 and win area, regional and state championships. She had 39 hits, four doubles, one triple, three home runs, 26 RBIs, 19 walks, seven hits-by-pitch and 45 runs scored.
Smith tried out for Cleveland State during this past season and an offer to join the program soon followed.
“I went up there and tried out, and got a phone call two days later and coach said ‘I want you to be on our team,’” said Smith, who worked out at second base, third base and shortstop during her tryout. “It’s very exciting.”
The addition of Smith and Burnette gives Cleveland State three North Jackson alums on the roster, as they join 2019 North Jackson graduate and former all-state catcher Amber Atkins.
“It’s exciting to get to play with my (North Jackson) teammates again,” Smith said.
