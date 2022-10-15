The North Jackson football team lost a hard-fought battle with Madison County.
The host Tigers overcame an early deficit and then held off the Chiefs for a 22-14 Class 5A Region 8 win in Gurley Friday night.
North Jackson (1-7, 1-5) got the ball back down eight points with 3:54 left in the game. It moved the ball into Madison County territory quickly, thanks to a 13-yard run by quarterback Nick Jernigan and a 13-yard pass from Jernigan to Diego Holt. But North Jackson’s bid to tie would stop just as fast as it started.
Jernigan was sacked for an 8-yard loss on first down, and North Jackson called timeout with 1:39 left, and after two pass attempts fell incomplete, and the Chiefs were faced with a fourth-and-long to try and keep its hopes alive. Jernigan dropped back to pass, scrambled to avoid the pass rush, but was sacked again with 1:14 left in the game, sealing the victory for Madison County (3-6, 3-3).
North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis was proud of the way his team competed Friday night.
“Our kids competed really hard. I thought the defense played really good. Offensively, we found some stuff in the run game, but we’ve gotta keep pounding. These guys are competitors,” said Hollis.
The first quarter ended with no score. Madison County returned the first punt of the game for a touchdown, but the score was called back due to a blindside block on the return. Madison County would turn it over on downs after Tyler Brown broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone.
Both teams put points on the board in the second quarter. Following a Madison County punt, North Jackson drove 48 yards in 2:20. The Chiefs got inside the 10-yard line after Jernigan’s 25-yard run with a facemark penalty tacked onto the end of the run. It took Holt two tries to punch in the games first touchdown. Holt fell into the end zone to convert the two-point attempt from the 1-yard line after Madison County was called for a neutral zone infraction on Levi Hughes’ extra point try.
North Jackson’s next drive was cut short after two personal fouls were called against the Chiefs. North Jackson punted from its own 12-yard line, but the punt was short and gave Madison County the ball on the 20-yard line. Jayden Wiggins carried the ball on all six plays on the Tigers’ scoring drive. Camden Zapf caught the two point conversion from Mason Meadows, and Madison County tied the game 8-8 with 2:20 left until halftime.
North Jackson moved the ball quickly following Jernigan’s 30-yard kick off return. The Chiefs got down to the 6-yard line after Cadarius Ringer’s 14-yard run, an offsides and defensive pass interference penalties and a 24-yard run from Jernigan, but penalties doomed the drive and the teams went to halftime tied 8-all.
Madison County took the lead late in the third quarter after a controversial call. After a North Jackson turnover on downs, Madison County started its drive on the 33-yard line. It picked up two quick first downs. On third-and-long from the 44, Meadows connected with Landen Duvall over the middle of the field, but Duvall fumbled on the run after catch and North Jackson recovered. Before he dropped the ball, the side judge blew the play dead. Hollis asked the referee for an explanation, and he was told the play was blown dead because the runner’s forward progress was stopped.
Wiggins scored four plays later to give Madison County a 15-8 lead going into the fourth quarter.
North Jackson pulled to within one after a long drive to start the fourth quarter. Jernigan’s touchdown with 8:37 left made it 15-14, but the Chiefs missed the PAT. Madison County would answer with another Wiggins touchdown with 4:01 left to extend its lead to 22-14. After North Jackson’s attempt to tie was cut short, Madison County ran out the clock, setting up a matchup with St. John Paul II next week for the fourth and final playoff sport from Region 8.
North Jackson closes region play next Friday with a Homecoming game against DAR at R.D. Hicks Stadium.
“We’re gonna come out fighting next week,” said Hollis.
