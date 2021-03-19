The North Jackson baseball team opened area play with a convincing win.
The No. 10-ranked Chiefs used a nine-run first inning to spark a 15-5 Class 4A Area 14 victory over visiting New Hope Tuesday night in Stevenson.
North Jackson (12-5, 1-0) finished with 12 hits during the five-inning mercy-rule shortened win.
The Chiefs took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Landon Barnes’ RBI double, which was followed by an RBI single from Matt Adams and a two-run single from Luke Guess, who later scored on a New Hope error. Macklin Guess then drove in a run for the Chiefs when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and after Carson Smith plated Dalton Morris on an RBI sacrifice fly, Brandon Poole capped the inning for North Jackson with a two-run single.
The Chiefs got another run in the second inning when Luke Guess singled and scored on Morris’ fielder’s choice before pushing their lead to 14-3 in the third inning when Jayden Eakin scored on Smith’s RBI single, Smith scored on Adams’ RBI double, Barnes scored on a New Hope error and Adams scored on Wynne’s RBI single. North Jackson’s final run came in the fourth when Poole scored on Barnes’ RBI single.
Poole, Barnes, Adams and Luke Guess finished with two hits and two RBIs each for the Chiefs while Wynne had two hits and one RBI, Smith had one hit and two RBIs, Macklin Guess had one RBI and Eakin had one hit. Wynne, Morris and Eakin all drew a walk.
Adams got the win on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while recording five strikeouts.
Huntsville 6, Scottsboro 5 — At Madison, the Wildcats fell to Class 7A Huntsville in extra innings during a game played at James Clemens High School Thursday night.
Scottsboro (10-9) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Landon Grider’s RBI groundout, but fell behind 4-1 after two innings and trailed 4-2 — Collin Perkins had an RBI single in the fifth for the Wildcats — entering the top of the seventh. But the Wildcats rallied, getting an RBI walk from Sam Bryant, Ethan Wininger and Conner McLaughlin to take the lead. But Huntsville tied the game in the bottom of the seventh before winning it in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the eight.
Perkins finished 2-for-5 with an RBI for Scottsboro while Wininger, Camden Matthews and Waylon Farr had one hit each. Gavin McCrary walked three times while Farr, Bryant and McLaughlin both drew two walks.
