Landon Grider emerged from the dog pile bloodied, but thanks to him, Scottsboro was not beaten.
Grider lined a single into right field to give Scottsboro a 1-0 walk-off win over Arab to secure the Class 6A Area 15 Baseball Championship Saturday afternoon at Scottsboro High School.
Grider suffered a bloody nose during the ensuing celebration, but the senior was too excited about his area-title winning walk-off hit to care.
“I just knew I had to go in there and get the job done for the boys,” Grider said. “(Arab was) closed in (on the infield). I knew I had to get something in the outfield. I’ve always wanted to walk one off. There’s not a better feeling that.”
It’s Scottsboro’s first area championship in four years and just its third since 2007. It’s the program’s first area title in Class 6A play.
“That’s probably the toughest, hard-nosed baseball game I’ve ever been involved in my life,” said Scottsboro head coach Jess Smith. “We talked about that last night after (losing to Arab 6-2) that toughness was going to win this series, toughness was going to win the area championship. So many times throughout that game we had every reason to get down. We had runners in scoring position how many times and didn’t get a run, and (Arab) did the same thing…Our guys just kept fighting and kept fighting.”
Scottsboro hosts No. 5-ranked Mountain Brook in a Class 6A first-round best-of-three playoff series. The first two games of the series are Friday starting at 4:30 p.m. Game 3, if needed, would be Saturday at 1 p.m.
“It’s huge for Scottsboro, huge for our guys, huge for our community,” Smith said.
Scottsboro senior pitchers Everett Loveless and Collin Perkins combined to pitch a four-hit shutout for the Wildcats. Loveless started and recorded two strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings. Perkins pitched the final 3 2/3 innings, striking out one and issuing no walks while earning the win in relief.
Scottsboro fielders did their part in the field behind their pitchers. The Wildcats committed just two errors and helped Scottsboro escape several jams with terrific defensive plays. Scottsboro (16-11, 3-1) ended one Arab (18-13, 2-2) scoring threat with a 5-3 double play and another was thwarted by Colton Atkinson’s catch in foul territory against railing of the Arab dugout.
But the Wildcats’ biggest defensive play came in the top of the seventh. Arab had two runners on with two outs when Hayden Turner drove the ball deep to right field. But Scottsboro senior right fielder Waylon Farr made a running catch near the fence to end the inning and prevent a pair of runs from scoring.
“Everything led to what would normally be the blow up of a baseball game, and we got out of it,” Smith said.
Riding the momentum of Farr's catch, McLaughlin and Farr walked to put two Scottsboro runners on to start the bottom of the seventh. After McLaughlin reached third base on Atkinson’s fielder’s choice, Arab intentionally walked Ty Blankenship to set up a force play at each base and the possibility of an inning-ending double play. But two-pitches later, Grider lined an 0-1 pitch just over the glove of a leaping Arab second baseman for the winning RBI single that drove in McLaughlin with the winning run and sparked a wild celebration as Grider was mobbed by teammates after rounding first base.
“Landon there with the walk-off — he’s 0-for-3 with two (strikeouts before that at-bat),” Smith said. “That’s the beauty of baseball. You’ve got to be so tough. It doesn’t matter what happened before. That is toughness defined.
“I’m so proud of those guys. They are so tough. If there’s ever a group that deserved this, this group deserved it.”
Arab 6, Scottsboro 2 — At Arab, the Knights forced the winner-take-all area title game with Friday’s night’s comeback win.
Scottsboro took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning on Farr’s two-run single, but Arab got a run in the bottom of the inning before scoring four in the fifth inning to take the lead and adding an insurance run in the sixth. The Wildcats were held to six hits, getting doubles from Michael Clements, Collin Perkins and Ty Blankenship and singles from Farr, Connor McLaughlin and Landon Grider.
