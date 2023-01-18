The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball’s quest to earn a share of the regular-season area title took big step.
The No. 4-ranked Wildcats dominated the second half on the way to posting a 68-40 Class 5A Area 14 victory over visiting Arab at Hambrick Hall Friday night.
Scottsboro (14-6, 3-1) needs wins over Fairview this coming Friday and at Arab on Jan. 27 to earn a share of the regular-season area title and force a coin flip with Guntersville (5-1 in area play) to determine which team would host next month’s area tournament. If Scottsboro loses one of those two games, Guntersville will host the area tournament.
Against Arab, Scottsboro led 15-14 after one quarter and 28-22 at halftime before opening up a 46-33 lead after three quarters. Scottsboro then outscored the Knights 22-7 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Tyson Sexton scored 17 points to lead a balanced Scottsboro scoring attack. Ethan Roberts closed with nine points, Devon Walker added eight and Parker Bell and Kyle Right had seven each for the Wildcats while Jameson Gray had six, Tyler Shelton and Seth Whitmire had five each and Eli Sparks had four.
Will Cavender and Jonathon England scored 15 and 10 points respectively for Arab (13-7, 1-4).
Skyline 72, Woodville 46 — At Woodville, the No. 9-ranked Vikings pulled away from rival Woodville in the second half to post a Class 1A Area 15 win Friday night.
Skyline (16-6, 5-2) trailed 17-16 after one quarter before building a 38-29 halftime lead. The Vikings then outscored Woodville 17-4 in the third quarter to carry a 55-33 lead into the final period.
Bryant Kennemer scored 19 points, Chase Bickers totaled 18 and Will Avans added 13 for Skyline while Jayten Prince and Scott York scored eight each and Sam Utter had three.
Damien Benson scored 19 points, Trey Stone netted 11 and Cameron Dolberry totaled 10 for Woodville (8-14, 0-5), which also got two each from Jase Dulaney, Wyatt Hutchens and Sam Peek.
North Jackson 53, Madison County 49 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs notched their first Class 4A Area 14 win of the season Friday night.
North Jackson (5-13, 1-3) led 17-14 after one quarter and 28-25 at halftime before Madison County moved in front 37-36 after three quarters. But the Chiefs outscored Madison County 17-12 in the fourth quarter to post the victory.
Cadelle McDonald scored nine of his team-leading 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Chiefs while Malachi Potter scored 13 points, Jayden Eakin totaled 10, Nick Jernigan had eight, Tyler Brown had four and Jay Yates had one.
Mason Meadows scored 18 points, Brannigan Gamble netted 13 and Xzavion Tinker had 10 for Madison County (5-11, 2-3).
Section 59, Ider 42 — At Ider, the Lions made strong start stand up while completing a season sweep of Class 2A Area 15 foe Ider Friday night.
Section (4-15, 3-2) raced in front 22-8 after one quarter before leading 33-20 at halftime and 47-35 after three quarters.
Antonie Jonathan scored a game-high 20 points for the Lions while Titus Beaty and Aaron Waldrop contributed 10 points each. Section also got nine points from Josh Varner, four from Jr. Walker, three from Dylan Pope, two from Zach Cooley and one from Jackson Cooper.
Leading scorers for Ider (1-16, 0-6) were Griffin Weldon with 15 points, Zion Finnerty with 13 and Eli Palmer with 10.
Saturday
NSM 74, Collinsville 41 — At Higdon, Class 2A No. 10-ranked North Sand Mountain coasted to a win over fellow Class 2A opponent Collinsville.
NSM (16-4) led 21-13 after one quarter before stretching its advantage to 42-21 at halftime and 70-30 after three quarters.
Chandler Sullivan scored 23 points and Konner Brown totaled 15 for the Bison, who also got eight from Landon Keller, seven from Kade Davis, five from Nyle Poore, four each from Andrew Palmer and Jack Johnson and two each from Brady Anderson, Kaden Brown, Brody Helton and Duncan Wilks.
Colton Wills scored 16 points and Keaton DeBoard added 10 for Collinsville (9-5).
Monday
NSM 75, Mortimer Jordan 68 — At Guntersville, the Class 2A. No. 10-ranked North Sand Mountain built a big first-half lead and held off Class 6A Mortimer Jordan for a win Monday afternoon at the Sure Shot Basketball Facility.
Landon Keller hit four first-quarter 3-pointers to help NSM (17-4) build a 27-12 lead after one quarter. The Bison led 45-27 at halftime, but Mortimer Jordan outscored the Bison 26-9 in the third quarter to pull within 54-53 after three quarters.
Keller finished with a game-high 18 points for NSM while Nyle Poore scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bison secure the win. NSM also got 12 points each from Brody Helton and Chandler Sullivan, six points from Kaden Brown, five from Konnor Brown, four from Andrew Palmer, two from Josue Luna and Kade Davis and one from Duncan Wilks.
Spring Garden 62, Pisgah 53 — At Guntersville, Class 1A No. 6-ranked Spring Garden rallied past the Eagles Monday afternoon at the Sure Shot Basketball Facility.
Pisgah (6-7) trailed 16-11 after one quarter and 34-29 at halftime before outscoring the Panthers 21-12 in the third quarter to grab a 50-46 lead. But Spring Garden outscored Pisgah 16-3 in the final quarter to rally for the win.
Luke Gilbert scored a game-high 19 points for Pisgah while Jakob Kirby had 14, Mason Holcomb had seven and Levi Arnold had six.
Cam Welsh led Spring Garden with 11 points.
