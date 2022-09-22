Varner

Josh Varner and Section return home this week to host Westbrook Christian in a non-region matchup Friday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The first half of the 2022 season has not been kind to the Section football team.

The Lions lost a pair of heart-breakers to ranked teams Decatur Heritage and Valley Head before injuries began to chip away at the teams’ depth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.