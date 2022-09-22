The first half of the 2022 season has not been kind to the Section football team.
The Lions lost a pair of heart-breakers to ranked teams Decatur Heritage and Valley Head before injuries began to chip away at the teams’ depth.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The first half of the 2022 season has not been kind to the Section football team.
The Lions lost a pair of heart-breakers to ranked teams Decatur Heritage and Valley Head before injuries began to chip away at the teams’ depth.
Despite the difficult start and the injuries challenges Section (0-5) has faced, the Lions still see opportunities left the season, especially with players set to return from injury.
“We’re really taking the second half and seeing it as starting over,” said Section head coach Chris Hammon. “We see some opportunities in it. We should get one (injured player ) back this week, possibly two, and one more maybe next week. We can’t help the cards we’ve been dealt. All we can do is keep playing and keep fighting. This (second half of the season) is a chance for our kids to show their grit, what they’re made of, and make something out of it.”
Section begins the second half of the regular season with a home game against Westbrook Christian Friday at 7 p.m.
It’s the 11th all-time meeting between the schools in a series Westbrook Christian leads 11-2. Section won the first two meetings between the schools back in the 1970s — Westbrook Christian was called Westminster back then — but the Warriors have won the last nine meetings, including a first-round playoff game back in 2020.
Westbrook Christian (3-1), located in Rainbow City near Gadsden, is now a Class 3A school. The Warriors have fared well thus far in moving up, going 3-1 with region wins over Ohatchee 35-13 and Glencoe 43-10 while also notching a win 38-3 win Class 4A St. John Paul II. The Warriors suffered their first loss last week, falling to Etowah County rival Hokes Bluff 24-21 in a Class 3A Region 6 contest.
The Warriors are averaging 34.3 points per game while allowing 12.5 per game.
Hammon said Westbrook Christian looks similar to the types of teams head coach Drew Noles, a longtime head coach at Boaz and Etowah before coming to Westbrook Christian in 2019, consistently fields.
“They’ll run some spread stuff and then line up in the I-formation and come at you,” Hammon said. “They’re big up front, got a good running back (and) the quarterback throws it well.”
Hammon said Section must be “sound in the fundamentals” against the Warriors.
“We’ve got to make sure that we improve in (doing) the little things,” he said. “If we’re not sound in the fundamentals, none of the rest of it’s going to matter.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.