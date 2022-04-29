The North Sand Mountain boys golf team is moving on in postseason play.
NSM claimed its second straight sectional title by winning the 2022 Class 1A-2A Boys Section 3 Golf Tournament at the Goose Pond Plantation Course in Scottsboro on Tuesday.
NSM posted a team score of 432, 21 shots better than runner-up Athens Bible.
The Bison golfers advanced to play in the Class 1A-2A Boys North 1 Sub-State Tournament at Cross Creek Golf Course in Cullman on Monday. The top-three teams and the top-three individual finishers not on the roster of a top-three team advance to play in the AHSAA Golf Championships’ Class 1A-2A Boys State Tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Hampton Cove courses in Huntsville May 9-10.
Blake Maples shot a 7-over par 79 to lead the way for NSM while Jarrett Hill shot an 83, Brady Anderson an 85, Kade Davis a 91 and Duncan Wilks a 94.
NSM, Pisgah and Section also had players competing as individuals, but none were among the top-four finishers not on a qualifying team’s roster. Pisgah’s Johnathan Shelton shot an 89 and NSM’s Jack Johnson carded a 92 while Section’s Dillan Pope and Brock Varner shot 95 and 99 respectively.
Athens Bible’s Luke Davis was the sectional’s low medalist with an even par 72.
Class 1A-3A Girls Section 3 Tournament — At Gadsden, golfers from NSM, Pisgah, Section and Woodville just missed qualifying for the sub-state round during the Class 1A-3A Girls Section 3 Golf Tournament at Twin Bridges Golf Course on Tuesday.
Woodville freshman Lannah Grace Beard lost in a playoff to Glencoe’s Kenley Staats for the fourth and final individual sub-state qualifying spot.
Section senior Cindel Myers finished one shot back of Beard and Staats, NSM senior Emily Middlebrooks was four shots back of that duo while Pisgah freshman Chloe Wilson and seventh-grader Maezee McGriff were eight and 13 shots back respectively of the final sub-state qualifying spot.
