The Skyline varsity girls basketball will defend its crown to the very end.
The top-ranked Vikings built a quick lead it would never surrender, downing No. 3 Loachapoka 57-44 in the Class 1A Girls Basketball State Tournament semifinals Monday morning at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena.
Defending state champion Skyline (28-8) advanced to Thursday’s 4 p.m. Class 1A Girls state championship game, where it will face No. 2 Marion County in a rematch of last year’s state final.
It’s the third state championship game appearance in the past four seasons for Skyline, which picked up its 34th straight win against Class 1A opponents.
The Vikings started fast against Loachapoka, using a transition layup from Blakely Stucky and 3-pointers from Stucky and Gracie Rowell to build a quick 8-0 lead.
“We’re a lot better, like other teams, when the 3s going in,” said Skyline head coach Ronnie McCarver. “We’re so small, we have to shoot a lot of them. If we’re not getting some turnovers and easy buckets, we have to shoot the 3. Anytime we’re making those, we’re really happy.”
The Vikings made 8-of-25 attempts from behind the 3-point arc, with the several of the makes coming in moments when Loachapoka (22-9) was trying to make a run.
“They made some (shots),” Loachapoka head coach Anthony Edwards said of Skyline. “When we missed an assignment, they made us pay. They hit a big 3 (at the end of the 3Q). It was frustrating for the girls. They’re hitting 3s, we’re making 2s, it’s hard to get back in it.”
Skyline led 15-6 after one quarter and led by as many 14 points in the second quarter before holding a 30-19 halftime lead. Loachapoka trimmed the Vikings’ advantage to 36-27 midway through the third quarter, but Skyline closed the frame on an 11-0 run, which started with a 3-pointer by Stucky and was followed by two King layups surrounding two Stucky free throws. Rowell then swished a trey from the left wing with 6.5 seconds left in the third quarter to send Skyline to the fourth with a 48-27 lead.
“We changed up, kind of went to a zone press instead of our man. We started making a few shots, got a few steals and some easy buckets,” McCarver said of Skyline’s late third-quarter run.”
King made a layup on the Vikings’ first possession of the fourth quarter to take their biggest lead at 50-27. Skyline then went scoreless for the next 4:34, but Loachapoka was unable to cut into the lead. The Indians never got closer than 13 in the final quarter.
Stucky finished with a team-high 21 points for Skyline — the sophomore was 5-of-6 from the field, 3-of-3 from the 3-point arc and 8-of-8 at the free throw line — to go with three rebounds and two assists. Rowell made five treys and closed with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists and Kaina King had 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and six steals for the Vikings while Lexie Stucky had six points, six rebounds and three steals and Brinlee Potts had four points.
Taylah Murph scored 22 points and Jasmyn Thomas added 15 for Loachapoka.
Now the Vikings turn their attention back to Marion County and another title game showdown.
“After (last season), we put it on the board how many days it is until (the championship game),” McCarver said. “We’ve worked this hard to get here. We need to finish what we’ve started.”
