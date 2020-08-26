For a portion of his life, both as a player and a coach, Chris Hammon tried to help Valley Head High School win football games.
But come this week, he’ll do his best to make sure one goes in Valley Head’s loss column.
Hammon’s Section Lions host his alma mater Friday night at 7 p.m. in a non-region matchup for both teams. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved because of the threat of inclement weather on Friday.
“It’s going to be different. I played there and coached there for a long time,” Hammon said. “It’s going to be a fun night of football.”
It’s the 27th all-time meeting between the teams in a series that Section leads 18-8. The Lions have won four straight in the series. Thursday’s game is the first between the teams since 2013.
Both teams opened their seasons last Friday, with Class 2A Section falling 7-0 to 3A Collinsville while Valley Head defeated fellow 1A school Ragland 27-14.
Valley Head (1-0), which went 8-3 last season, got a combined 243 yards rushing yards from quarterback/running back tandem Jordan Burt and Bryson Morgan, who ran for 120 yards and one touchdown. Burt ran for 123 yards and a score while also completing 3 of 7 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, a 66-yarder to Eian Bain and a 35-yarder to Morgan.
“(Burt) is a good a quarterback and we may see,” Hammon said. “He’s mainly a runner, but they threw a lot (against Ragland) and had some success. The quarterback is pretty explosive, but you can’t just focus on him because the running back (Morgan) is really good. We’ve got to shut down the run and be physical.”
How physical the Lions would be was a question Hammon had for his team. He liked the answer he got, especially on the defensive side, during the Lions’ season opener.
“That was something I was wondering about, to see how physical we would be,” he said. ““I was really pleased with how physical we were.”
Section (0-1) will try to “clean up” some miscues on offense.
“We had some good things, but we had some missed assignments that caused (possessions) to end. A lot of the times that was the case. We saw that we’ve got a few (players) that were in the wrong position and we’re moving some around and making some adjustments.”
