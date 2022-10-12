wright

Landon Wright and Scottsboro visit Douglas Friday night for a key Class 5A Region 7 game for both teams. 

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro football team didn’t have its best performance last week, but a 25-0 victory over visiting Sardis looked pretty in the region standings.

The win improved Scottsboro (4-3) to 3-1 in Class 5A Region 7, and now the Wildcats enter the final two weeks with some big possibilities in front of them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.