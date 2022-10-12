The Scottsboro football team didn’t have its best performance last week, but a 25-0 victory over visiting Sardis looked pretty in the region standings.
The win improved Scottsboro (4-3) to 3-1 in Class 5A Region 7, and now the Wildcats enter the final two weeks with some big possibilities in front of them.
Scottsboro (4-3, 3-1) clinches a playoff berth with a win and would clinch a first-round home playoff game and the region’s No. 2 seed for the playoffs with a win at Douglas (5-2, 2-2) on Friday and a Guntersville loss at Arab. Should Scottsboro and Guntersville both win, they along with Arab would be in a three-way tie for first in the region standings with tiebreakers likely ultimately deciding which teams finish first, second and third.
“Obviously this is a huge game for us,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell. “We’ve put ourselves in a good position and we want to take advantage of it.”
Scottsboro makes the trip to southwestern Marshall County for a matchup with the Douglas Eagles on Friday at 7 p.m.
It’s the third all-time meeting between the teams in a series Scottsboro leads 2-0. The Wildcats defeated Douglas in region games during the 2016-17 seasons.
Friday’s game also has playoff implications for Scottsboro’s opponent.
Douglas is currently one game back of second place in the Class 5A Region 7 standings as the Eagles try to earn a playoff spot for the second straight season, which would be a program first.
Douglas’ program has been on the rise since Douglas alum Brandon Lyles took over in 2020, going 14-14 after going just 3-37 the previous four seasons. Last year’s winning season was just the 11th in the program’s 53-year history and the playoff appearance was only the third in program history. Douglas (5-2, 2-2) enters the matchup on a three-game winning streak, a streak that features win over West Point 49-21 and region foes Sardis 49-8 and Crossville 42-14. The Eagles won their first two games of the season against Susan Moore 37-7 and DAR 56-7 before losing 40-6 to both Arab and Guntersville.
The Eagles are led offensively by running backs Jonathan Fountaine and Cooper Butler.
Bell said Douglas is a physical football team that has run the football well this season.
“It’ll be a slugfest, so we better lace ’em up tight,” he said. “Coach (Lyles) has done a great job. They play physical. Offensively they do a little of everything, but their most efficient running the football. We’ve got to get (their offense) off the field, can’t let them stay out there like Sardis did last week. We did a good job of not giving up any points last week, but we just didn’t have the ball enough. We can’t let (Douglas) limit our possessions.”
