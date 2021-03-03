The Scottsboro baseball team quashed an opponent’s rally to secure a win on Tuesday.
The Wildcats built a big lead before holding off visiting New Hope in the late innings for an 8-5 victory at Scottsboro High School.
Scottsboro (5-4) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Will Jones reached on an error and scored on Conner McLaughlin’s RBI groundout while Gavin McCrary, aboard on a single, scored on Waylon Farr’s RBI single.
Leading 2-1 in the fourth inning, Scottsboro went in front 5-1 as Sam Bryant scored on a New Hope error, McCrary scored on a wild pitch and McLaughlin scored on Farr’s RBI double. Bryant then added an RBI single to plate Michael Clements in the fifth for a 6-1 Scottsboro advantage.
New Hope scored four runs in the top of the sixth, but the Wildcats countered with Landon Grider’s two-run triple in the bottom half of the inning. New Hope never got the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh.
Farr finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for Scottsboro while Grider, McCrary, McLaughlin, Bryant and Wininger had one hit each.
Eli Mason got the win on the mound, recording five strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Camden Matthews struck out two over 1 1/3 innings to earn the save.
Fort Payne 4, North Jackson 1 — At Fort Payne, North Jackson managed just five hits while committing seven errors in falling to the Class 6A Wildcats on Tuesday.
North Jackson (6-2) fell behind 3-0 after four innings before pushing across a run in the top of the sixth when Carson Smith singled and scored two batters later on Landon Barnes’ RBI single. Fort Payne (3-5) got that run back in the bottom of the sixth, and the Chiefs only mustered a walk in their final at-bat in the top of the seventh as its three-game winning streak was snapped.
Smith, Barnes, Brandon Poole, Dalton Morris and Jayden Eakin had one hit each for the Chiefs. Matt Adams recorded six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings pitched while Morris struck out two in 1 1/3 innings in relief.
Dalton Gray recorded seven strikeouts over six innings to get the win on the mound for Fort Payne while J.D. Blalock struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save. Brody Gifford went 2-for-4 for the Wildcats while Nolan Fowler (RBI), Cooper Harcrow and Troy McCormick (RBI) had one hit each.
Fyffe 12, Pisgah 0 — At Fyffe, Kolby Harris and Tanner Cowart combined for 11 strikeouts while tossing a five-inning no-hitter for the host Red Devils on Tuesday.
Jackson Wheeler and Levi Arnold both drew a walk for Pisgah (0-7).
Scottsboro 5-1, James Clemens 3-8 — At Madison, the Wildcats split a doubleheader with Class 7A James Clemens on Saturday.
Scottsboro won the opener after rallying from a two-run deficit. Trailing 2-0 entering the top of the fifth, Scottsboro scored three runs on Sam Bryant’s RBI double and Landon Grider’s two-run single. After James Clemens tied the game 3-all in the bottom of the fifth, the Wildcats regained the lead in the top of the sixth when Waylon Farr scored on Collin Perkins’ RBI ground out and Gavin McCrary scored on Trey Cooper’s sacrifice.
James Clemens got the tying runs aboard in the bottom of the seventh, but Farr pitched out of the jam to get the save. Connor McLaughlin got the win after recording six strikeouts over five innings. Grider, Camden Matthews, Farr, McCrary and Bryant had one hit each for the Wildcats.
In Game 2, James Clemens scored four runs in the third inning and three in the fourth on the way to the win. McLaughlin, Wininger, Matthews and Farr had one hit each for Scottsboro.
Starting pitcher Everett Loveless had four strikeouts over two innings and A.J. Crocker struck out five in 2 2/3 scoreless innings pitched in relief.
